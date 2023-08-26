Elderberry as a medicinal plant for inflammation

Elderberry has a variety of healing powers and can have a positive effect on inflammation

For generations, the elder has been valued by young and old alike for its positive effects on health and well-being. One of the numerous excellent properties of elder is its anti-inflammatory effect. This is attributed to both the elderberries and the elderflowers.

Elderberry: berries with anti-inflammatory effects

The black elderberries contain a lot of valuable ingredients that have a positive effect on health and can help against or prevent inflammation. These ingredients include polyphenols, among others. The secondary plant substances can reduce oxidative stress and thus protect the cells and tissue, so that inflammatory reactions are weaker. In addition, certain components of the berries can promote the activity of anti-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, minerals such as potassium and dyes such as sambucyanin also have an anti-inflammatory effect. Sambucyanin also gives the elder its dark color.

A tip for anyone who doesn’t have the time or opportunity to collect elderberries themselves: in order to benefit from the positive effect, you don’t always have to use boiled or dried berries. Naturopath and elderberry expert Cornelia Titzmann refers to studies according to which elderberry extract also has great potential to reduce oxidative stress and prevent inflammatory processes[1]. Elderberry extract, for example, is available in the form of dietary supplements.

Elderflower anti-inflammatory

But not only the berries, but also the sweet-smelling elderflowers have anti-inflammatory properties[2], which could be used to treat inflammation. Elderberry blossoms between May and June and the blossoms can be dried and later prepared as tea, for example. This should not only help against inflammation and be suitable for sweating cures, but also brighten the mood. An ointment made from elderflower is recommended for treating skin inflammation and sunburn. It is easy to make from fresh flowers, for example in combination with almond and jojoba oil.

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? Then you are right with us! We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, naturopath and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy.

We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

