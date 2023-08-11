Elderberry – boost for the metabolism

The metabolism is happy about roughage, minerals and more – thanks to elderberry

Stress, lack of exercise or an unhealthy diet can cause the metabolism to become sluggish and out of balance. In such moments it is important to supply the body with the right nutrients to get the metabolic processes going again. “A plant that may even be in your garden turns out to be a real metabolism booster: the elder. With its high-quality mix of nutrients, it supports various metabolic processes and makes a valuable contribution to more health and well-being,” says naturopath and elderberry expert Cornelia Titzmann from holunderkraft.de enthusiastically.

Elderberry: Valuable ingredients for a healthy metabolism

Antioxidants, fiber, minerals and vitamins – the berries and flowers of the elderberry bush are full of ingredients that have a beneficial effect on our body’s metabolism. Anthocyanins deserve special attention. Studies provide evidence that the plant pigments that give the berries their dark color help regulate blood sugar levels. This in turn improves the efficiency of metabolism. From a medical point of view, the phenolic acids contained in elderberry are also valuable. With their strong antioxidant effect, they contribute to the normalization of cholesterol levels and help to relax blood vessels by reducing oxidative stress. Both are important for a healthy heart and a functioning metabolism.

Important for an active metabolism: an intact digestion

Intact digestion plays an important role in the functioning of the metabolism. This benefits from the fiber contained in elderberry in abundance. They promote intestinal activity, prevent problems such as constipation and improve the absorption of important nutrients through the intestinal wall. In addition, fiber plays an important role in stabilizing blood sugar levels. This is particularly important for people with diabetes, but it also helps prevent diabetes. Last but not least, dietary fiber contributes to heart health by binding harmful cholesterol in the intestine and transporting it out of the body. In short: Elderberry can support the functioning of the metabolism in many ways. “To take advantage of these benefits, you can pick the berries and process them into juice or, alternatively, use capsules with elderberry extract,” recommends Cornelia Titzmann.

Important: Dietary supplements such as elderberry capsules are not a substitute for a balanced diet. They should also not be used for self-therapy in the event of persistent symptoms. To be on the safe side, consult your doctor, naturopath or pharmacist before taking any dietary supplements and have any health problems that have existed for a long time medically clarified.

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? Then you are right with us! We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, naturopath and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy.

We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

