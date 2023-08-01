Elderberry: Medicinal Uses – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

Living pharmacy from nature

Anthocyanins, roughage, polyphenols and vitamins: Hardly any other wild plant in our latitudes is as rich in ingredients beneficial to health and well-being as the black elder (Sambucus nigra). Even in the time of my great-grandmother, the elder bush, which was widespread in the local landscape, was considered the “living pharmacy of nature” and was used to treat various ailments. Unfortunately, today the knowledge of the medicinal use of elderberries and blossoms has been somewhat forgotten. Reason enough to refresh this with a look at the diverse health-promoting properties of this wonderful plant.

Good for the eyes, brain and skin: the medicinal uses of elder are so diverse

While the medical use of elderberry was mainly based on experience in earlier times, there are now numerous scientific studies that prove the positive effects of the plant on our health. “From a medical point of view, the strong antioxidant anthocyanins, which are mainly found in the dark berries, are considered to be particularly valuable. These antioxidants roam the body like a garbage truck, scavenging free radicals and protecting the body from the effects of oxidative stress. In addition, studies provide evidence that the anthocyanins contained in larger amounts in elderberry have an anti-inflammatory effect,” describes naturopath and elderberry expert Cornelia Titzmann from holunderkraft.de.

A medicinal use of elderberry is also interesting due to its high vitamin content. The vitamins A, C and B6, which are found in large quantities in elderberries and blossoms, should be mentioned here in particular. Vitamin C, for example, makes an important contribution to the normal functioning of the immune system and can support the treatment of typical cold or flu symptoms. Vitamin A is important for maintaining normal vision and supports the skin’s ability to regenerate. The vitamin B6 contained in significant amounts in elderberry is also medicinally valuable. It is essential for numerous metabolic reactions and contributes, among other things, to the normal functioning of the nervous system and to the regulation of hormone activity. In addition to those mentioned, there are a few other active ingredients that make the medicinal use of elderberry interesting. These included, among other things:

– Roughage: Contribute to healthy digestion

– Iron and potassium: Important minerals for blood formation and the cardiovascular system

– Rutin: The flavonoid can contribute to the regulation of cholesterol and sugar levels, among other things

“In order to benefit from the positive effects of elderberry, you can either collect and process the berries and flowers yourself or use elderberry capsules. The latter contain a high-quality elderberry extract, are available all year round and can also be conveniently taken on the go,” is Cornelia Titzmann’s recommendation.

