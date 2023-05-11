Elderberry plant: Calming effect on inner restlessness

Against stress and tension

The elderberry plant can also be useful in case of inner restlessness.

Elderberry is known for its diverse positive effects. Flowers, berries and bark were used hundreds of years ago to alleviate various ailments. The plant was not only used – as is mainly known today – in the treatment of infections and colds. Various components of the plant were also used for many other physical and mental ailments.

Inner turmoil is not a modern phenomenon

Our great-great-grandparents were already familiar with the tension and inner restlessness that often prevents us from switching off and finding healthy, restful sleep. They too experienced physical or emotional stress, although the term may not have existed at the time. Elderberry tea or elderflower tea, among other things, used to be drunk to combat inner restlessness, shake off the worries of everyday life and find a way back to mental balance. Above all, the delicate scent of the flowers was said to have a calming effect. Every household had its own recipe for elderberry (blossom) tea. After this, elder leaves, pieces of bark and/or flowers were brewed with hot water and left to infuse for some time.

Does elder have a calming effect?

Even today, some people still swear by elderberry tea when they are stressed and uneasy because its scent has a calming effect on them. There is no scientific evidence for such an effect yet, but the consumption of elderberry tea cannot do any harm either. “And if the testimonials of some users are so positive, it might be worth trying it out for yourself.

Homemade elderflower tea is said to be particularly soothing and calming.

Both fresh elderflowers and dried ones from stock are suitable for this. Pour about 250 ml of hot water over about two teaspoons of elderflower and let the tea steep for five to ten minutes. Strain the liquid and enjoy the delicate aroma,” recommends naturopath and elderberry expert Cornelia Titzmann.

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? Then you are right with us! We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, alternative practitioner and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy.

We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

