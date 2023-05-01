Elderberry profile: Elderberry variety Haschberg

Facts about the popular and particularly high-quality elder variety Haschberg

The Haschberg elderberry is known for its large, fruity berries.

There are numerous elderberry varieties, which can differ in various plant characteristics. One of the most popular varieties is the Haschberg elderberry from the group of black elderberry bushes, which is known for its large, fruity berries.

The most important properties of Haschberg Elderberry

“Due to its special properties, the Haschberg elderberry is also called noble elderberry – and it lives up to this name,” enthuses Cornelia Titzmann, naturopath and idea generator of the information portal about elderberry, Holunderkraft.de. The berries of this elder variety, which is equally popular with gardeners and connoisseurs, are not only of an exceptionally dark, strong colour, but also of particularly high quality. Among other things, they are characterized by very even ripening within the cones compared to other varieties. This makes the deep black berries particularly flavorful and easy to process. Regardless, they are full of healthy ingredients and are rich in phytochemicals such as anthocyanins and polysaccharides. Cornelia Titzmann: “And the best thing is, the elder is extremely productive. Its fruit umbels are large and strong and can carry several hundred grams of fruit.”

The Haschberg elder is also suitable for the home garden. The shrub is characterized by an upright growth that can reach a height of up to four meters and a width of about three meters. This makes the elderberry bush ideal as a privacy screen or windbreak. The elderberry prefers humus-rich, slightly loamy soil and a partially shaded to sunny location. There, in May / June, it pleases the eyes and nose with its creamy-white flowers and develops plenty of juicy elderberries by September, which can be processed into juice, jam or syrup.

How the Haschberg elder got its name

“There is a simple reason why this type of elder is called Haschberg: students discovered the elder, which is still wild at the moment, in the mid-1960s near the town of Haschberg on the Danube. Her job back then: to collect different types of elderberry for her professor. These varieties were to be compared with each other, and in this comparison the elderberry known today as Haschberg turned out to be a particularly high-quality variety,” says Cornelia Titzmann.

