Elderflower desserts in a glass: Recipe for a delicious dessert

Health

by admin
This is a dessert that’s both incredibly beautiful and deceptively simple. It’s perfect for a summer party, an al fresco breakfast with friends, or an imaginative way to use strawberries. Sweet, roasted strawberries and crunchy pistachios are blended with fresh, velvety yoghurt infused with elderflower. Requiring just four ingredients, this easy dessert is light, delicious, and the perfect way to end a day in the sun. Discover below how you can prepare elderflower desserts in a glass!

Recipe for elderflower desserts in a glass

Strawberries are quite high in vitamin C and vitamin K, and they also contain a decent amount of fiber. Roasting the strawberries brings out even more of their natural sweetness and flavor, eliminating the need to add additional sugar to the recipe. These elderflower jar desserts have a very light and nutritious texture while still satisfying any cravings for a sweet treat.

Ingredients

  • 400 grams of strawberries
  • 450 g thick Greek yoghurt
  • 125 ml elderflower syrup
  • chopped pistachios for serving

Prepare elderflower desserts in the glass

  1. Preheat the oven to 150 degrees.
  2. Prepare the strawberries by hulling them, halving them lengthwise, and then placing them on a prepared baking sheet. Toast them for 20 minutes, until pliable but not lost their shape. Take them out of the oven and let them cool down a bit (you can put them in the fridge if you want to speed up the process).
  3. In a bowl, combine the yoghurt and elderflower syrup and mix well with a spoon until smooth and creamy.
  4. Scatter some of the chopped pistachios on top of each glass after layering the strawberries and yogurt on the bottom. Serve the desserts immediately or put them in the fridge and wait until they are cold.
If you want a vegan dessert, just grab a vegan yoghurt and voilà!

