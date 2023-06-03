Elderflower Pancakes Recipe: Prepare dessert

Elderberry bushes and trees exude a delightful scent in the late spring and summer months when their delicate and fragrant elderflowers bloom. The fluffy white flowers can be picked and used to make delicious elderflower drinks and added to cakes, cookies, tarts or pancakes. Elderflower can be used in a variety of ways in the kitchen. Discover here the best recipe for elderflower pancakes – this meal will convince all members of the family!

Recipe for elderflower pancakes

It’s fun to go for a walk, collect some scented bouquets and then take them home to make with batter when you come back. There are a plethora of ways to use elderflower in various recipes. Read on for the best recipe.

Ingredients

180 grams of flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

a pinch of salt

finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

50 grams of sugar

1 No

120 ml whole milk (or vegan milk)

2 tablespoons of liquid honey

8 elderflower umbels, plus extra for serving

1 large stick of butter

Prepare elderflower pancakes