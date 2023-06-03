Elderflower Pancakes Recipe: Prepare dessert

Elderberry bushes and trees exude a delightful scent in the late spring and summer months when their delicate and fragrant elderflowers bloom. The fluffy white flowers can be picked and used to make delicious elderflower drinks and added to cakes, cookies, tarts or pancakes. Elderflower can be used in a variety of ways in the kitchen. Discover here the best recipe for elderflower pancakes – this meal will convince all members of the family!
Recipe for elderflower pancakes
It’s fun to go for a walk, collect some scented bouquets and then take them home to make with batter when you come back. There are a plethora of ways to use elderflower in various recipes. Read on for the best recipe.
Ingredients
- 180 grams of flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- a pinch of salt
- finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 50 grams of sugar
- 1 No
- 120 ml whole milk (or vegan milk)
- 2 tablespoons of liquid honey
- 8 elderflower umbels, plus extra for serving
- 1 large stick of butter
Prepare elderflower pancakes
- Mix the flour, baking powder, salt, lemon zest and half the sugar in a bowl. Mix the ingredients until they are even. After breaking the egg into the mixture, adding the milk and slowly adding the honey, use a whisk to mix the ingredients completely.
- Place some elderflower umbels in the palms of your hands and massage them together lightly and gently. Expect the petals to detach from the stems and fall into the bowl. Don’t worry if a tiny bit of the stalk falls inside, you can still eat it.
- Position the pan so that it is facing a stovetop heated to medium-high. After adding the butter, wait until it starts to bubble before pouring most of the butter into the batter and stirring.
- Add 1 heaping tablespoon of batter to pan and cook pancakes for 1 to 2 minutes, or until bottom of each pancake is golden brown. Then, using a small spatula or knife, flip each pancake and cook the other side for 1 to 2 minutes, until pancakes are browned on both sides.
- Put the finished pancakes on a plate or cutting board. You can drizzle some fresh lemon juice over them before serving, sprinkle them with the remaining sugar and garnish with some fresh elderflowers.