Elderflower Syrup | > – Guide – Cooking

Elderflower Syrup | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

  • 20-30 panicles

    elderflower

  • 1,5 l

    Water

  • 1 kg

    Zucker

  • 2

    organic lemons

  • 50 g

    citric acid

Collect flowers and process as soon as possible. Shake out the panicles carefully to remove insects – do not wash, because the aroma is in the pollen. Remove thick stalks from the panicles, they will make the syrup bitter.

Wash the lemons and cut them into thin slices. Put the flowers and lemons together in a saucepan.

Boil the water, sugar and citric acid in a second saucepan until the sugar has completely dissolved. Allow to cool slightly, then pour over the flowers and lemon slices. Stir gently. Leave the cooled liquid in the refrigerator for a few days. Then pour through a sieve and boil again briefly. Pour into boiled bottles.

The syrup tastes good diluted with water as a thirst quencher or as an ingredient in a summery cocktail such as Hugo. Put some fresh mint, 1 lime slice and some elderflower syrup in a glass. Top up with Prosecco or sparkling wine. Give it a quick stir and finish with a little soda water or sparkling mineral water.

Tipp:

Collect elderflowers in the morning if possible and not immediately after a rain shower.

As a delicious wild fruit, for decoration or as a contribution to nature conservation: there are many reasons to plant elderberries. more

