Two out of ten over 65s have no contact with other people for a whole week. And as many as 7 out of 10 do not participate in any collective meeting. This was noted by the Elderly Association Network Association (Aira), which raises the alarm of the growing social isolation for these people, and which says no to the dismantling of the cultural aggregation centers of the recreational clubs.

Insulation problems

Born just over a month ago, Aira already brings together over 100 associations active in nine regions. “In Italy there are 2.5 million over 74s who live alone and represent around 4% of the overall population”, says President Brunella Stancato: “Over half of these people live with one or more chronic diseases, but there are also more hidden problems that have an important impact on the physical sphere. They are the psychological ones, linked to the loss of meaning of one’s life and to loneliness, up to dementia”. Social isolation and loneliness – recalls Stancato – are closely related to feelings of vulnerability and anxiety, which sometimes border on depression and a serious decline in physical health. “We are convinced that the best cure for a healthy life is certainly prevention, but also being together with others, discussing and feeling useful to civil society”. Nonetheless, Aira recalls, socialization is also what guarantees the reproduction and transmission of culture.

Invest in community centers and longevity programs

For these reasons, the association promises to fight to ensure that the community centers are not closed – or even worse, dismantled – due to lack of funds. “We – he continues – believe that there is, rather, a chronic lack of will. Instead, we need to enhance the role of seniors, who represent an irreplaceable resource for the family and for civil society. With our work and our projects we want to direct social and health policies towards the development of programs that favor healthy longevity and promote well-being throughout life”. In fact, we must not forget that Italy is second in the world for longevity, behind only Japan. In 2020 there were more than 14 million people over 65 in our country and it is estimated that in the next few years they will exceed 20 million.

Prevention and vaccinations

The first objective of the newly formed association will concern the anti-Covid and flu vaccination: “It is our first objective for 2023 – concludes Stancato -. We want to involve all the over 65s of the 100 associations that make up AIRA, and invite them to get immunized in order to protect them from the possible complications of infections”.