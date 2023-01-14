Listen to the audio version of the article

Every day a tragedy takes place in the wards of Italian hospitals where thousands of elderly people are literally parked even for a week longer than necessary with avoidable suffering because there are no valid alternatives where to send them after hospitalisation: from the family member who can look after them to the local structures or at home almost totally missing up to the Rsa with too expensive tuition. And so every year there are at least 2 million days of improper hospitalization which, among other things, cost the Health Service 1.5 billion which could have been spent on other treatments.

The survey on hospitals: long times for discharges

To highlight the numbers of a dramatic phenomenon of which too little is said is a survey by Fadoi, the Federation of hospital internists who manage the internal medicine departments where the elderly are often hospitalised. The survey conducted in 98 facilities indicates that from the date of discharge indicated by the doctor to the actual date of exit, more than a week passes in 26.5% of cases, from 5 to 7 days in 39.8% of patients, while another 28, 6% stay two to four days longer than necessary. The reason? 75.5% of elderly patients remain improperly in hospital because they have no family member or caregiver able to assist them at home, while for 49% there is no possibility of entering an RSA also because they often have unsustainable costs with monthly fees which are also around 2 thousand euros. 64.3% prolong hospitalization beyond what is necessary because there are no intermediate health structures in the area while 22.4% have difficulty activating the Adi, the integrated home assistance.

The idenitkit of the elderly “parked” in the ward

But who are these elderly people who spend too many days in the hospital amidst personal suffering, also clogging up the wards which, after years of cuts in health care, have increasingly numbered beds? Let’s start with the age of the inpatients. According to the Fadoi survey in the Internal Medicine departments – but the situation does not change much in the others as well – more than half of the over 70s are in 87.8% of the structures. There are also many people over eighty, who are over half in 17.3% of the structures, between 40 and 50% in 20.4% of cases, between 30 and 40% in 24.5% of wards. However, do not think of internal medicines as parking lots for the elderly. Those who are hospitalized are in fact complex patients, who in 80.6% of cases still require more than seven days of hospitalization to be adequately treated, so much so that they require a high intensity of care (therefore complex services) in 28.6% of cases, average for 69.4%.

What happens after you leave the hospital

According to Fadoi’s survey, once discharged, 24.5% of over-70s go straight home, 41.8% however having at least activated home assistance. 15.3% end up in an RSA, 18.4% in an intermediate structure. «What the survey reveals is what unfortunately we experience first-hand on a daily basis, i.e. the need to take on social problems that end up weighing unduly on the hospitals and internal medicine departments in particular,” he explains Francesco Dentali, new President of Fadoi. «It is a picture that should make us reflect on our social assistance system, which according to the Cnel Observatory for services employs just 0.42% of GDP, while according to INPS data over 25 billion are disbursed in the form of checks , such as those accompanying or invalidity. This – concludes Dentali – without considering the 3.4 billion disbursed directly by the Municipalities. An inverse system to that adopted by many countries, above all in Northern Europe, where the optimization of available resources passes through a greater investment in personal assistance services».

Lack of health services in the area

Then there is the question of the almost total absence of healthcare in the area, outside the hospitals “because we are talking – insists Dentali – still of patients who need medium or high intensity care at the time of admission to our wards”. In this regard, the new Ministerial Decree 77 on the reform of primary care should intervene, which identifies these intermediate structures in community hospitals, places where those patients who no longer need ordinary hospitalization but who cannot be assisted at home should be assisted. But for the outgoing president of Fadoi, Dario Manfellotto, «recipes such as community houses and community hospitals are old. These are models that we have already defined and tested but which often don’t work and we have seen it for example with Covid. They had also been present for years in some regional health plans, such as that of Lazio for example. And it doesn’t seem to me that there was a greater ability to deal with the pandemic, for example, where the Health Homes were present. Strengthening the territory does not mean disseminating Italy with other bureaucratic structures». For Manfellotto we must above all «aim to bring together the forces already in the field, which are many but without a direction».