(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 25 – In order to support policies in favor of the elderly, the bill will also have to take into account the benefits of relationships with pets. The Social Affairs Commission of the Senate has in fact approved an amendment which introduces the principle of promoting the keeping of pets to combat loneliness, preserve functional independence and maintain a good quality of life in old age. The amendment was also requested by the geriatricians of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (SIGG), who express satisfaction with its approval.



In particular, the amendment envisages guaranteeing the entry of animals into centers for the elderly; the possibility for the over 70s who are in economic crisis to treat animals through free veterinary care; the training of operators who take care of the elderly regarding the needs of the animals they live with; and, if necessary, support for the elderly in animal management.



“We are satisfied with the recognition of this principle of attention and protection of elderly people who live with pets, hoped for during the hearing in the Senate and taking into account that an estimated average annual cost for maintenance of around 660 euros – comments Andrea Ungar, SIGG president and full professor of Geriatrics at the University of Florence – This is an important step because the presence of an animal stimulates the elderly to go out, to exercise, promotes social relationships and awakens mental flexibility, helping the elderly to live healthier and longer.Scientific studies have in fact demonstrated a link between the presence of a pet and an increase in survival for patients with heart problems.



Further benefits such as stress reduction, lowering of blood pressure, improvement of bone fragility and reduction of cholesterol and depression have also been demonstrated”. (ANSA).

