Home Health Elderly bill, what the enabling law on old age and active aging provides
Health

Elderly bill, what the enabling law on old age and active aging provides

“A NEW WELFARE” – The Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone (pictured), talks about a reform that “in fact will affect how our constantly aging society looks at that stage of life and manages its needs”, going to “design a new welfare”. The Deputy Minister for Labour, Maria Teresa Bellucci, claims “an historic objective” with a new system “where the State becomes a State that cares, avoiding isolation and loneliness through the valorisation of elderly people, even those who are not self-sufficient”

