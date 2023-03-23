“A NEW WELFARE” – The Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone (pictured), talks about a reform that “in fact will affect how our constantly aging society looks at that stage of life and manages its needs”, going to “design a new welfare”. The Deputy Minister for Labour, Maria Teresa Bellucci, claims “an historic objective” with a new system “where the State becomes a State that cares, avoiding isolation and loneliness through the valorisation of elderly people, even those who are not self-sufficient”