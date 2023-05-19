Elderly bonus, how it works: aid for the elderly

Elderly bonuses are aids designed for the elderly, specifically for those who find themselves in situations of economic hardship.

Many hear the word Bonus in their daily lives, but perhaps not everyone knows that the Italian State, to make up for this period of crisis, has decided to help its people, allocating a series of financial compensations. There are various aids made available by the Government, but those that – starting from 31 March have been even more intensified – have to do with pensioners.

Some of the bonuses can only be activated by ISEE therefore it is always necessary to update the document with the income situation for the current year. Others, on the other hand, are distributed according to age and therefore unrelated to economic status.

Senior bonuses: what they are and how to request them

In Italy the number of elderly people is growing, generating the problem of pensions and above all the solutions for the future that will have to somehow implement the subsidies to allow everyone to live peacefully with economic support. This work is already underway and that is why there are specific aids for the elderly for various categories.

All those who suffer from specific pathologies or have significant deficits can apply for disability with an additional pension for treatment and treatments or through exemptions. In fact, there are two different categories available. On the one hand, there are income-related exemptions, which are useful for low-income retirees. On the other hand, however, there are exemptions for pathologies, therefore for pensioners suffering from chronic and disabling diseases. These can be obtained at the territorial ASL of competence, the procedure is free and you can request assistance from your doctor.

The accompanying allowance, on the other hand, can be requested when the person is in such a state as to require continuous assistance, the amount is 527.16 euros per month. There are many economic supports that also come directly from the Regions, designed to offer direct economic support. They must therefore be requested from the local authorities and the Municipality of residence. They range from parcels with food to the shopping bonus which provides for the provision of a voucher to be spent at shops for the purchase of essential goods.

Don’t forget the card 80 euros for two months which allows the elderly to be able to receive a shopping card to be used in supermarkets and shops with a top-up that is disbursed every two months on an ongoing basis for those on low incomes.

As for the actual bonuses, these were rearranged to cover a larger portion of the population. There are benefits linked to services and benefits which instead provide for the disbursement of money. At the moment the citizen’s pension is still in effect, but it will soon be replaced by a support bonus which will have an even higher amount for all those who cannot work.