From September 1, 2022, only care facilities should be allowed to provide care – i.e. be able to settle accounts with the care insurance – that their care and support staff according to tariff pay.

In order for homes to hire more nursing staff, we will become one national personnel key specify, which allows further recruitment of additional nursing staff.

Caregivers have more responsibility – In the future they should be able to prescribe aids and make independent decisions in home care. In addition, the care reform will make short-term care in hospitals possible.

We relieve those in need of care after more than 24 months of care by around 410 euros per month on average, after more than 36 months of care even by around 638 euros per month.