«Elderly people left alone with lighters to smoke, disaster announced»

An elderly man approaches the reception. He asks for cigarettes. They hand him a scant dozen, “maybe seven or eight, as if they were rationed.” Then a voice admonishes: “Now you’re all right for a while.”

Isabella is at the entrance of the Rsa Virgilio Ferrari, in via dei Panigarola 14 in Milan, where her father is staying. Two hundred meters separate it from the other residence for the elderly in via dei Cinquecento 19: the Casa per coniugi, where on Friday night a fire killed six people and injured over 80. The company that manages the two structures is the same, namely Proges. But there are no doubts about the cause of the accidental fire: the fuse was a cigarette. One of those that Isabella sees delivered to a gentleman.

She’s visiting dad. She watches the exchange. Then she approaches scared: «You are crazy to give cigarettes to such fragile people» she exclaims against the employees at the reception. But it is a cry thrown into the void. A cry against that “excessive freedom that led to disaster”. «I’m not surprised by what happened – continues Isabella – For me it was obvious that it would happen. I always said it would blow up here. I’m not saying they shouldn’t be given but they should be more controlled, yes. At least they didn’t leave old people unattended to smoke.” Inside the Rsa, in fact, everyone knew it: from the smokers among the guests, avid or not, to the staff, up to the relatives of the patients. And the script “repeated the same on several occasions”. Cigarettes are distributed from reception to individual guests according to a monthly ceiling. They are generally kept in a drawer. “It happened that someone came to ask for more than what was due to them and if they were not granted, quarrels would arise, even among the elderly themselves”. It almost seems that everything was organized by the structure. But there were also those who, among the most agile, went out, perhaps with a pizzino, and went “shopping” for everyone.

A cigarette, therefore, the beginning of everything. Sometimes consumed in the common areas, internal courtyards and smoking areas, others inside the building. Maybe in the room, looking out the window, for those who could. Situation that is confirmed by the stories of some witnesses who live in front of the house for spouses. For example Lucia Guaragni, one of the first to describe the night of fear at the Corvetto recalling «the elderly at the windows with wet rags in their mouths». But among the things that “I will miss the most – Lucia explained – there will be that lady who looked out the window to smoke and with whom she happened to exchange a few words”.

“While the thing that now scares me the most – resumes Isabella – is a repetition of the tragedy also in the other building in via dei Panigarola”. The building is connected to the one in via dei Cinquecento and they are under the same management. There, too, there were problems with the fire-fighting system, so much so that a nightly check by the fire-fighter was scheduled. “I hope for my father.” The end at the hand of a butt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

