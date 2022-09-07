To stay healthy walk can help tremendously. One walk per day reduces the risk of dementia and the best “dose” is 9,826 steps per day. A good habit that can save the elderly. With this momentum the risk of cognitive impairment. Furthermore, additional benefits are obtained if, at least part of the daily activity, is carried out at the rate of 112 steps per minute. These are the data that emerge from a study conducted by researchers of theUniversity of Southern Denmark of Odense published in JAMA Neurology.

MORE INFORMATION

The Danish team evaluated the habits and health status of 78 thousand over 60s followed for about 7 years to look for evidence the link between the amount of daily physical activity, measured in steps, and the reduction of the risk of developing dementia.

“Understanding this association is critical to determining the optimal level of number and intensity of steps for dementia prevention,” the researchers write. Research has found that the link exists and that the greatest benefits, corresponding to a 51% reduction in the risk of dementia, are achieved with 9,826 steps per day. The minimum number of steps to obtain benefits has been estimated at 3,826: in this case the risk of dementia is lowered by 25%.

The researchers also evaluated the intensity of physical activity that gave the greatest benefits by estimating that with at least half an hour at a pace of 112 steps per minute the risk would contract further by 62%. “The growing evidence in support of the benefits of physical activity for maintaining optimal brain health can no longer be ignored»Write in an editorial published in support of the study Elizabeth Planalp and Ozioma Okonkwo, of the University of Wisconsin in Madison (USA). “It is time for the management of physical inactivity to be considered an essential part of routine primary care visits for the elderly.”