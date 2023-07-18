Elderly Woman in Coma After Administration of Excessive Sodium Dose: Investigation Underway

Elderly Woman Enters Coma After Receiving Excessive Dose of Sodium at Local Hospital

PICERNO – An elderly woman from Picerno, who was hospitalized at the San Carlo hospital in Potenza, has reportedly entered a coma after being administered a dose of sodium six times higher than expected, according to hospital sources.

The incident has sparked an investigation, with the patient’s family filing a complaint against the hospital. The woman’s children have stated that it is a delicate moment for their family and have declined to comment further, only confirming that investigations are underway.

The incident allegedly took place in the nephrology department of the hospital, with two nurses and a doctor present during the administration. According to internal sources, one of the nurses, following the doctor’s instructions, mistakenly administered the excessive dose of sodium, while the other nurse had doubts and questioned the doctor about the dosage.

“The medical personnel in the ward have admitted the error, and we are now looking into how such a mistake could have occurred,” said hospital spokesperson Dr. Giovanni Rossi. “We deeply regret the incident and offer our sincere apologies to the patient and her family. We will work diligently to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.”

The hospital is now conducting a thorough review of its protocols and procedures to prevent similar errors in the future. They have also pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Sodium is an essential mineral for the human body, but excessive levels can lead to various health complications, including coma and even death. Administering the correct dosage is crucial to ensure patient safety and well-being.

The incident has brought attention to the issue of medical errors and the importance of maintaining strict protocols and communication within healthcare institutions.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on the well-being and recovery of the elderly woman, as her family anxiously waits for any signs of improvement.

