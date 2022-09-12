“If I would like to be the Minister of Health? It’s a nice idea“, even if” I don’t think they will ask me. It’s a big commitment, I don’t think about it. “Thus the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan, spoke at ‘A sheep’s day’ on Rai Radio 1. Regarding his colleague Andrea Crisanti, who is candidate from the Democratic Party as leaders in Europe, the doctor replied: “I continue to do politics, but in my own way. And no one asked me to apply“.

NO VAX – “Even today on social media they wish me a Nuremberg 2 and I do not hide the fact that sometimes I feel uncomfortable walking around alone” said the professor at the State University of Milan, already in the past several times in the sights of no vax attacks .

AT THE SEATS WITH THE MASK – “We must go to the polling stations with a mask” he recommends in view of the elections on 25 September. The expert in fact recalled that, even if on the Covid front we are now in a “good situation”, in any case “the virus is circulating abundantly”.

THE CURVE – “I expect Covid” rising waves in the fall and winter. We will return to more than 100 thousand infections a day, even 150 thousand “predicts Pregliasco.” Now “we are in a” good situation. However, I would say that we need to plan possible restrictions to manage and communicate “, added the expert, considering that” the virus is surrounding abundantly “.

SCHOOLS – “In this current epidemiological situation” of calm on the Covid front, “I believe that the message that was given with the indications to the schools, namely that one can leave with a certain freedom, is right. But we must not think that it is over, because there are risks for the future ed it is advisable to plan the possibility of new restrictions, should they become necessary. We hope not, but let’s equip ourselves. “If for now the masks are not recommended except for the frail, according to the expert it may be necessary to wear them again more extensively. The doctor also invites you to work to improve ventilation and space management “You can always do better,” he explains to beraking latest news Salute.

Pregliasco invites you to carefully monitor the behavior of viruses. “Let’s remember what happened in Australia, where, in addition to Covid, the flu was abundantly seen during the August winter”, he points out. Could more have been done to secure schools? “Definitely yes – replies Pregliasco – In populist terms we can say that not enough has been done, but we can always do better”, he repeats. “On ventilation” for example, “on the use of air disinfection systems: implementing them as much as possible helps and can be done over time. Everything that can be improved also in terms of organization and space is welcome. progression will be positive in general, in school environments, also for the quality of life and teaching “.