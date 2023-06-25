Elections Greece, Mitsotakis’ New Democracy towards an absolute majority in Parliament

Majority absolute In the Parliament greco according to the first exit polls of the current political elections. The New Democracy party of the outgoing premier, Kyriakos Mitsotakiscould get an absolute majority with 158 seats out of 300. The Greek portal Kathimerini reports it. Syrizahowever, would get 45 seats.

According to the exit polls, New Democracy would obtain between 40 and 44% of the votes, while Syriza between 16.1 and 19.1%. The gap between the two parties would therefore be over 20 percentage points. They follow the enter (centre-left Movement for Change) between 13.2 and 11.2%, the Nope (Communist Party) between 8.5 and 6.5%.

Syriza led by Tsipras would thus have 47 seats. Instead, there would be 33 seats for the Communist Party of Greece Kke and 20 for the ultra-nationalist Spartiates. Voter turnout in Greece was 46.66%. A decidedly lower figure compared to the 60.9% recorded in the elections of last May 21st.

The far-right party “Spartans” (Spartiates) returns to parliament. “After a long time, a nationalist voice will be in Parliament” comments the president Vassilis Stigas whose party fluctuates between the threshold of 3%, with 4.7% of the votes. If the result is confirmed, the party would get 12 seats.

Dedication to the former Golden Dawn member currently in prison: “I would like to thank Ilias Kasidiaris for his important help, it was the fuel that gave us the impetus to achieve this result”. Kasidiaris is in prison where he is serving a 13-year sentence for participating in a criminal organization, the now dissolved neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party.

Based on a new electoral law which will come into effect at the next ballot, the winner of a second vote will be able to obtain a bonus of up to 50 seats for each point won over 25%, which is why Mitsotakis is convinced he will be able to win the majority necessary to govern alone.

“We are waiting for the results. It seems that ND guarantees a certain self-sufficiency. This makes us feel an even greater responsibility in meeting the expectations of citizens who have shown their trust in New Democracy and Kyriakos Mitsotakis” reads a statement from the party. “The next few days will not be days of celebration but days of work. We don’t have time to waste,” he added.

updates follow

© breaking latest news

Cyrus Cuozzo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

