Bulgaria breaks into the European political scenario and the Ukrainian conflict. The conservatives of the former premier’s Gerb party Boyko Borissovwon the elections with 26.6% of the votes, 2% more than the reformist and pro-EU block of the outgoing prime minister Kirill Petkov, symbol of the new pro-Western ruling class. Borissov, ex karate champion, favorite bodyguard of the last communist dictator Tedor Zhivkovfor 15 years he has been the main politician in…