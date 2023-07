MADRID – Alberto Núñez Feijóo, this time, has seen his reputation as a perennially successful politician denied. Before the big leap to national politics just a year ago, he had governed Galicia for 13 years: four elections, four absolute majorities. The assault on Moncloa was expected to be more complex, and so it was against all odds, despite Feijóo using all the weapons available, the legal ones and even the slightly dubious ones. Because the president of the Party…

