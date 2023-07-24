Elections in Spain – Live. The Populars win and are awarded 136 seats, but the Socialists hold. Vox flop: it’s worse than 2019. Sanchez: “Block of the right has come out defeated”

24 Lug 2023

00:50

After the scrutiny: the PP is the first party

The PP is the leading party in Spain with 136 seats. According to the Psoe with 122 seats, third Vox with 33, fourth Sumar with 31. These are the official data at the end of the scrutiny of all the ballots.

24 Lug 2023

00:37

Friday the counting of votes abroad

According to reports from the Spanish channel Electomania, an expert in surveys and market research, there is still a lack of votes from residents abroad. This would be about 200,000 votes which could, however, move some deputies. Among the socialists they believe they can rise to 125 seats thanks to those votes, thus facilitating a left-wing government. The counting of votes will take place on Friday.

24 Lug 2023

00:29

Feijóo: “I will open a dialogue to try to govern, no to stalls”

“As the candidate of the most voted party, I believe that my duty is to open dialogue, guide this dialogue and try to govern our country”: said Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the Spanish Popular Party, speaking to sympathizers of the formation in Madrid. “Our duty is to avoid a period of uncertainty,” he added as he was cheered by supporters. “I formally ask that no one be tempted to block Spain again,” he added.

24 Lug 2023

00:24

Abascal (Vox): “Ready to oppose or go back to the polls”

The Spaniards who are worried today know that we will not disappoint them, and that we will resist: we are absolutely ready both to oppose and to return to the polls “: said the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, commenting at the party headquarters in Madrid the results of the Spanish general elections which did not go well for his party.

24 Lug 2023

00:24

Diaz (Sumar): “Democracy has won”

“Thanks to all the people who trusted Sumar. Today people will sleep more peacefully, democracy has won and comes out stronger and today we have a better country”. Thus the candidate of the progressive platform Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, commenting on the outcome of the Spanish elections, in which she obtained 31 seats in the Congress of Deputies. “Starting tomorrow, we must continue to win rights and we promise to continue to do so. More rights for women, LGTBI people and working men and women ”, she claimed,“ from tomorrow I will start a dialogue with all the progressive forces of our country to guarantee the government in Spain ”.

24 Lug 2023

00:23

The crowd outside the PSOE greets Sanchez with the cry of “no pasaran”

‘No pasaran’ was the chorus raised by the crowd of supporters who gathered outside the PSOE headquarters on Calle Ferraz in Madrid, when the socialist leader appeared from the specially erected stage to deliver his speech. Sanchez said the PP and Vox bloc that wanted to push Spain back has been “defeated”. Celebrations are also being held outside the Popular Party headquarters in anticipation of hearing Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s speech.

24 Lug 2023

00:17

The Populars win and are awarded 136 seats. But the socialists hold

The counting of the political elections in Spain ended around midnight. Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s popular party wins the elections, obtaining almost 33% of the vote and 136 seats. Pedro Sanchez’s socialists, however, resist and, despite the polls, trail the popular, obtaining almost 32% and 122 seats. In third place is the extreme right of Vox, which loses 19 seats compared to 2019, however gaining 33. The new left-wing coalition, Sumar, instead wins 31 seats. Thus neither of the two blocs would reach an absolute majority of 176 seats: the right-wing bloc would in fact reach 165 seats, and the left-wing one 156. Alliances with small parties could be decisive.

24 Lug 2023

00:02

Sanchez: “The right-wing bloc has been defeated”

“Spain and all its citizens have been very clear: the political blockade of the involution, the return to the past and the abrogation of all our advances in the last four years has failed”: said the Spanish premier, Pedro Sánchez, speaking to sympathizers in front of the headquarters of his Socialist Party in Madrid after the general elections. “The Popular Party and Vox bloc came out defeated”, added Sánchez, “there are many more of us who want to advance”.

24 Lug 2023

00:02

Sanchez: “Proven to be a strong and clean democracy”

“Thanks to all of Spain because we have shown that we are a strong and clean democracy”, “we have obtained more votes and more seats than four years ago”. Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said this as he spoke outside the PSOE headquarters on Calle Ferraz in Madrid to the crowd gathered to celebrate. Sanchez then thanked “all the millions of voters who voted for the PSOE”.

23 Lug 2023

23:57

Catalan independence activists: “We will not make Sanchez prime minister in exchange for nothing”

Carles Puigdemont’s Catalan independence party, Junts, has warned socialist leader Pedro Sanchez it will not “make him premier in exchange for nothing”. This was clarified by Míriam Nogueras, spokesperson for the political formation. At the moment, with more than 98% of the ballots examined, it appears that Junts has obtained 7 seats, useful for the PSOE to try to reach an absolute majority. The other Catalan independence party, ERC, has also clarified that it will set conditions for the investiture of Sanchez.