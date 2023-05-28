Elections in Turkey, Erdogan re-elected president: he wins the runoff against Kilicdaroglu











He will govern for another five years, in what will be his third consecutive term as Head of State. Putin and Orban the first to congratulate







Photogallery – Turkey, Erdogan celebrates victory: speech in Istanbul in front of his supporters





The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has announced his victory in the presidential elections. In a speech to his supporters gathered in Istanbul, he thanked “those who have once again placed the responsibility of governing Turkey for the next five years on us”. With today’s victory, he added, the door to “Turkey’s century” has opened.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins the Presidential Elections in Türkiye. The outgoing Head of State was reconfirmed by beating his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu In the ballot for the renewal of the presidency of the Turkish Republic. With 99.67% of the votes tallied, Erdogan obtained 52.13% of the votes, while Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of a coalition of 6 opposition parties and leader of the main centre-left opposition party CHP, stood stopped at 47.87%. . “Our people gave us trust once againthis victory opens the door to the century of Türkiye“, Erdogan said after his announcement was made official third consecutive term. The turnout it was just over 85%: in the first round it stood at 88%.

In this way, the Turkish leader secures power

for another five years, until 2028, after winning all the direct elections for the renewal of the presidency. Erdogan is

in power in Türkiye for twenty yearsfirst as prime minister and then as president of the republic.

Photogallery – Türkiye, Erdogan’s supporters celebrate victory in the elections





In Istanbul and various Turkish cities, thousands of Erdogan’s supporters kicked off the celebrations for the re-election of the Turkish president, in his third consecutive term. Gun shots were fired in Fatih district on the banks of the “Golden Horn”, where fireworks were also fired. Lines of cars clogged the main streets of the capital, with banners, chants, horns and national flags.

“I would like to thank all my colleagues who have worked with sacrifice at the polling stations since the early hours of the morning,” Erdogan said immediately after the polls closed. “I invite all my brothers and sisters to

protect seats until the results are final. It’s time to

protect the will of our nation until the last moment”.

Including the number of overseas residents, voters called to the polls were all over

over 64.1 million. During the first round, on May 14, Erdogan had obtained 49.5% of the votes (27.08 million votes), while Kilicdaroglu 44.9% (24.56 million votes). The Supreme Electoral Commission has announced that, during the voting procedures, “it did not occur

no negative situation“.

Kilicdaroglu: “I’m not resigning, let’s continue the fight” “We will continue the fight, our march continues, we are here”. This was claimed during a press conference in Ankara by the 74-year-old leader of the opposition Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who was defeated in the presidential runoff.

Putin and Orban the first to congratulate One of the first international leaders to congratulate the Turkish “sultan” was Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. “Indisputable electoral victory, congratulations president”. Then came the message from Vladimir Putin, who said he was ready “to continue our constructive dialogue on topical issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda”. Erdogan’s electoral victory was the result of his work, the Russian president wrote in a message, and “a clear proof of the Turkish people’s support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy.”

Biden’s message and Zelensky’s Turkish message Joe Biden also congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The White House reports it in a note. On Telegram, Ukrainian President Zelensky writes in Turkish: “Congratulations to President Erdogan on his victory in the presidential elections. We look forward to developing our cooperation for the security and stability of Europe and further strengthening our strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries,” the Ukrainian president added.

Meloni: “Together for global growth and stability” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also congratulated. “Italy and Turkey – reads the message – are allies and share important responsibilities in the Mediterranean and in the world. Together we can do more for our peoples and for global growth and stability”.

Michel, Macron, Scholz and Sunak are also congratulated The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said he was ready to “work with her again to deepen EU-Turkey relations in the years to come”. For the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, “Germany and Turkey are close partners and allies, our peoples and our economies are deeply intertwined”. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent a message to Erdogan: “I look forward to continuing the strong partnership between our countries, from growing trade to addressing security threats as NATO allies.” For President Emmanuel Macron, “France and Turkey have enormous challenges to face together: the return of peace to Europe, the future of our Euro-Atlantic Alliance, the Mediterranean Sea”.

