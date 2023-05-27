Elections in Türkiye, hunt for nationalist votes – breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

ISTANBUL – They fought until the last minute, with declarations, tweets, astonishing promises but today the outgoing president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and its challenger Kemal KiliÃ§daroglusecularist, at the head of a variegated opposition that goes from right to left, will have no choice but to wait for the verdict of the 64 million citizens called to the polls to the presidential ballot.

‘Let’s start Turkey’s century with our vote,’ the Sultan tweeted. Â«I address every single member of my nation: not without you!Â» wrote the Â«Turkish GandhiÂ» who, in recent days, has abandoned his moderate tones to launch a heated campaign against the Syrian refugees that he has promised to repatriate in no time. A strategy that allowed him to conquer the votes of the ultra-nationalist Zafer party which supported Sinan Ogan in the first round. Its leader Umit Ozdag accuses the government of Islamizing Turkey by welcoming millions of Syrians with open arms.

In Beyoglu, on the European side of Istanbul, opposition supporters distribute flowers, sweets and leaflets to anyone walking down the street: “Remember to vote for the change – they say -, another Turkey must be born”. Over the past week, KiliÃ§daroglu has been answering questions from citizens on the channel YouTube BaBaLa TV and managed to reach 24 million people while announcing his presence on a live broadcast via text message Fox was blocked: â€œThe Supervisory Authority for Information and Communication Technologies (BTS) prevented us from communicating because they are afraidâ€ . In an attempt to attract the votes of the undecided, 8% of those eligible, the opposition leader has ensured that he will broadcast football matches for free on Trt. “They have stolen even the smallest pleasures of the nation,” she said. But certainly in terms of promises and “gifts” Erdogan wins by far who, during the election campaign, increased the salaries of state employees by 75%, the minimum wage by 55% and dispensed subsidies for fuel, electricity and natural gas , also giving 2 million Turks the opportunity to retire early. See also [Game Talk]Nintendo announces a new service plan to launch classic Nintendo 64 games and hand controls-Hong Kong Economic Times-News Channel-Technology-Hong Kong Economic Times-News

Who will have the best? Yesterday the Institute Alf dava KiliÃ§daroglu with 50.3% and Erdogan with 49.7%. “The party that brings voters to the polls will win,” says Alg. While for SER-AR Research the opposition would be 51.3% against the Sultan’s 48.7%. The situation, however, is reversed for Motto Research which gives the outgoing president 51.2% against 48.8% for his rival. These data, however, do not take into account the latest endorsements, in addition to that of the Zafer party for the Alliance of the Nation, that for Erdogan of the ultranationalist Ogan.

To win, KiliÃ§daroglu must conquer less urbanized areas as well as big cities like Istanbul and Ankara, where the conservative policies of the AKP continue to make inroads. And maybe regain altitude even in the areas most affected by the February earthquake, where the outgoing president did well.