In the psychology of many of us there is the trick of postponing until tomorrow what costs us today sacrifice to continue not to struggle. An example is the overweight or obese person who says to himself that he will start the diet from “next Monday” or at the beginning of summer and will go to exercise from September. This inner brooding is aimed at avoid to make the sacrifice today of swallowing a sumptuous dinner.

We find the same psychological mechanism in alcoholics, drug addicts, but also in everyday life in students who postpone their daily school commitment to the second quarter or last month of school. It is a way of autoingannarciso much so that the moment we make resolutions we actually believe that we will be rigid in implementing them. Despite the failures of the past Mondays in which we didn’t start the diet, we are very resolute in the idea that the next one will be the right one. Unfortunately, this is often a psychological artifice very deleterious because it leads to excessive dysfunctional behavior: “since I will start the diet on Monday, on Sunday I overeat because I already suffer psychologically from the idea of ​​being on a stick for the next few months, so I eat the last overabundant meal…”

Read Also Lobby | By Chiara Brusini. Electricity, the subsidy war: Volkswagen goes to produce batteries in the USA (with Biden’s incentives). The sector demands more aid from Europe

The stance of the European Parliament on theelectric car responds to the need to decide on some concrete measures against pollution. From a psychological point of view, however, it seems to me that it is a psychic mechanism for to move forward the problem, looking to the near future (twelve years) but not too much.

In recent weeks, the idea has emerged from some member states of the European Union – including Italy – of one further delay possibly changing even some prohibitions with the permission to use fuels organic and therefore, theoretically, renewable. According to many detractors, various unknowns emerge regarding the possibility of carrying out these projects. Will the electricity grids be able to handle such a significant increase in consumption? Electricity production will be almost entirely renewable or the lower pollution of the car will translate into higher pollution in power plants powered by combustible fossils? Will any biofuels pollute or will they need fossil sources for their production? I’m not competent to answer these technical questions, but I ask another one related to psychology.

Because it was not wanted or able to intervene right away, with current technologies, on pollution from automobile mobility? Imposing that within a few years only cars that consume half of the current ones are put on the market is, according to technicians of the trade, within reach of car manufacturers and research in this field. He would like to immediately abandon the mammoth SUVs that weigh over 20 quintals and consume a lot of fuel for small, agile, aerodynamic machines, possibly built for one or two passengers and that have few horses. In this way with current knowledge it would halve in a short time the pending pollution, hopefully in 2035 or later if the law changescars that will run on truly renewable energy.

Clearly politicians make themselves beautiful with very futuristic projects ecologicalwinking at the citizen who still wants to consume his dose of petrol today in ever larger, more powerful and more energy-intensive cars. The sacrifice to be made immediately comes belittled (what do you want to reduce consumption today) to envisage a bright future with zero emissions. The concrete risk is that European citizens, aware of future sacrifices, will do like those who plan their diet starting next Monday and gorge themselves on Sunday. On the street we see means of locomotion that are a slap in the face for energy saving as they are very heavy, not very aerodynamic and above all enormous with 5 or seven seats, but only one passenger.

Read Also Economy & Lobbying | by FQ. The European map of electric battery plants. Italy behind and behind, Germany stands out

I don’t usually deal with drug addict patients, but I know that the most dangerous time for them are the days antecedents upon entering a community. When one of these patients agrees to enter a facility for the weaning and the recovery, often in the previous days, due to the mechanism described above, is “done” as hard as possible. Aware of the fact that cocaine will not be available in the community, he uses it now, which has not yet entered, with the concrete risk of dying of overdose.

I would not like us Europeans to be involved in the same psychological experience so, aware that in 2035 or a few years later (we’ll see how the negotiations go between the states) there will be a squeeze, now that we can we stuff ourselves with ever bigger, mammoth SUVs, with so many horses. Do you readers believe that the risk that we too will overdose is real?