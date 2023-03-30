For whom an (electric) facial brush is worthwhile – and what you should consider

An electric facial brush can work against impure skin and the first wrinkles. What you should know about the beauty tool and what to consider when buying it.

Some do it in the evening, some in the morning, some in the morning and in the evening: cleanse the face. It is an essential step in the grooming routine. In addition to various cleaning products or peelings, it can also be supplemented with an (electric) facial brush, which, among other things, is intended to clean the pores deep into the pores. We explain what the beauty tool can do.

What can an (electric) facial brush do?



One “manual” facial brush ensures that cleaning products are better worked into the skin and the pores are cleaned more effectively. It also removes scales and massages the skin. Care products can also be better absorbed after such a thorough cleaning. Manual brushes are mostly made of silicone because it is not so aggressive to the skin and easy to clean. There are also variants with soft bristles. To cleanse, first dampen the face with water, apply a cleansing product, and then run the facial brush over the skin of the face and work each area with it for a while.

One electric facial brush on the other hand, cleanses the skin with ultrasonic vibrations. Of course, this makes it even more effective and faster than a manual model. These variants are mostly waterproof and sometimes even use a timer to let you know when to switch to the next part of the face. Most models have silicone bristles. Depending on your needs, different functions can be fulfilled with an electric facial brush: some have soft brush heads for cleaning, others have firmer ones for peeling. And then there are models with attachments that can incorporate care products after cleaning.

Regular use of a facial brush can make the complexion appear rosier and the pores can become clearer. Overall, the complexion can visibly improve. A massage with an electric facial brush is also good for the skin and stimulates the blood flow. In addition, working in care products with an electric brush is quick and easy. Some models also promise an anti-aging effect, with the face brush intensively massaging different areas of the skin. However, this can only reduce the first wrinkles a little.

Who is a facial brush suitable for?



Basically, facial brushes are suitable for all skin types. Especially with problematic skin, the use of an electric facial brush can be useful to clean it thoroughly but gently. There are also special facial brushes for different skin types. Foreo, for example, has brushes

But beware: If you have severe and inflamed acne, avoid using a facial brush as it can spread bacteria from the skin all over the face. It is best to discuss the use with a dermatologist beforehand and get advice accordingly.

What else is there to consider?



A facial brush is best used in addition to the care routine. It is best to use the care products that you already know and tolerate well, instead of using the products that are sometimes supplied. Especially if you have sensitive skin. For an effective cleaning routine, daily use with the cleaning brush is recommended – in the morning or in the evening. However, using them twice a day or more often can cause reddening of the skin and can do more harm than good. A European CE certificate should also be found on the product to avoid bad bristles or incorrect massage settings. If you have skin problems, you should always consult a dermatologist before using an (electric) facial brush.

