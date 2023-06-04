Electric field therapy works against glioblastoma – Medicine

news-txt”>

Therapy based on the use of electric fields that inhibit the division of tumor cells and which are sent to the region affected by the cancer through a portable medical device, the so-called Ttfields therapy, has been shown to increase the survival of patients with a newly diagnosed glioblastoma severe form of brain tumor. This is confirmed by the first real world study in this field, presented at the congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Some studies on Ttfields therapy have already been conducted in recent years, but this is the first real world research, i.e. ‘real life’, in which unselected patients are included, often elderly and with comorbidities, unlike what happens in trials registrants. The real world study was also able to consider a larger number of patients (1378) compared to the experimental trials, and confirmed – on a broader basis – the usefulness of this therapy.

The median survival, explains Matthew Ballo, medical director at the West Cancer Center & Research Institute in Memphis, “was 22.2 months for patients who received Ttfields compared with 17.3 months for patients who did not receive it .

Furthermore, according to the new meta-analysis presented at Asco, a significant survival advantage was observed when Ttfields therapy was added to standard chemo-radiotherapy. The study also showed that there is an improvement in overall survival if the patient wears the device for more than 75% of the total time, or about 18 hours a day”. According to the expert, this study will help in the continued adoption of the TTfield as part of a comprehensive therapeutic approach in glioblastoma: “I tell my patients – he says – that this is an important part of the standard of care, which consists of radiation, chemo and Ttfields, because this approach results in the best result”.

Furthermore, the device “creates an electromagnetic field that interferes with any rapidly dividing cell, so it has utility not only in glioblastoma”, Ballo notes, underlining that “investigations have shown Ttfields’ activity in multiple tumors, such as in lung cancer non-small cell metastatic brain, lung, pancreatic, hepatocellular, ovarian and mesothelioma cancers”.