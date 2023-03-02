Home Health Electric-only cars from 2035, what’s happening in the EU? Why are Italy and Germany opposed? – breaking latest news
Health

by admin
What is going on?
Usually the passage to the Council is a formal act because the text approved by the plenary of the EU Parliament is the result of a previous agreement during the so-called “trilogue” (the negotiation between the three EU institutions: Commission, Parliament and EU Council). This agreement on the regulation for the emissions of new cars and vans was reached on October 27th. A discussion on the new regulation was scheduled for Wednesday 1 March at Coreper 1 (deputy permanent representatives of the member states), which would be followed by the final passage in the Council. On the eve of Coreper, qualified majority voting was announced as uncertain, therefore the Swedish presidency of the EU decided to postpone the point to the next Coreper on Friday 3 March.

How does the Council decide?
In this matter, the Council decides by qualified majority: 15 out of 27 countries in favour, representing at least 65% of the total population of the EU. A blocking minority can stop the text: must be made up of four countries representing at least 35% of the EU population.

What can happen now?
Germany’s decision will be decisive. If he votes in favour, the text would pass and once published in the Official Gazette it would enter into force. But if Berlin were to abstain or vote against, the text would have to be expunged from Coreper’s agenda and the Swedish presidency would have to decide what to do: it could bring it back to Coreper in view of a possible future trialogue. Only the EU Commission has the right to withdraw the proposal.

