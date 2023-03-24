Electric shavers in the test: grades from good to poor One razor pulls and plucks at the beard, leaves a lot of stubble and the skin burns after the torture. Nobody wants to start the day like this – especially nobody with sensitive skin. The test winner is completely different. It shaves quickly and thoroughly without damaging the skin. As different as a shaving experience can be, the grades in the electric razor test of the Stiftung Warentest are as different: they range from good to poor. Expensive extras. Smooth cheeks are available for little money. Extras such as a swiveling shaving head, a particularly powerful battery or an automatic cleaning station often drive up the price. The test winner offers all three, but also costs by far the most at 550 euros. This is what the electric shaver test by Stiftung Warentest offers Test­ergeb­nisse. The table shows ratings for 12 electric razors, including several models from the market leaders Philips and Braun (prices: 45 to 550 euros). Most models can also be used with gel or foam as a wet/dry razor. The razors should prove how thoroughly and gently they remove beard hair, how comfortable they are in the hand and how long the battery and shaving heads last.

The table shows ratings for 12 electric razors, including several models from the market leaders Philips and Braun (prices: 45 to 550 euros). Most models can also be used with gel or foam as a wet/dry razor. The razors should prove how thoroughly and gently they remove beard hair, how comfortable they are in the hand and how long the battery and shaving heads last. Kauf­beratung. What shaving type are you? Should the shave be thorough, gentle, fast, quiet or comfortable? Do you need an automatic cleaning station? With our shaver test everyone will find the best electric shaver for their needs. We tell you which models can be used in the shower and which ones allow you to change the battery.

What shaving type are you? Should the shave be thorough, gentle, fast, quiet or comfortable? Do you need an automatic cleaning station? With our shaver test everyone will find the best electric shaver for their needs. We tell you which models can be used in the shower and which ones allow you to change the battery. Heft­artikel. If you unlock the topic, you will get access to the PDF for the test report from test 10/2021.

Test electric shaver

Test results for 12 electric shavers 10/2021

Nobody comes close to wet razors A total of 48 men shaved for us in the laboratory – half of them every day, the other half every five days. With each device they shaved one half of their face clean, with another device the second. This half-side test enables a direct comparison: Which device works more thoroughly, which is more gentle on the skin? All devices reliably removed the stubble one day. However, not a single electric dry razor left skin as smooth as a good wet razor. Background: Wet razors pull the beard hair slightly out of the skin before cutting it off. Afterwards, cheeks and chin feel as smooth as a baby’s bottom. Electric razors, on the other hand, only cut off the hair that gets to the blade through the shaving foil. A noticeable hairline remains. By the way: The last men’s wet razor test by Stiftung Warentest showed that the blades of reusable and disposable razors dull at very different rates. Our special on hair removal shows which hair removal method is suitable for whom.

The electric razor test in the video





Regular cost of shaving heads In order to test the durability of the devices, we simulated seven years of daily use in an endurance test. The shaving foils lasted significantly longer than stated by the suppliers. Remington recommends new shaving foils and blades for 35 euros every six months, and Braun new shaving heads for up to 70 euros every 18 months. After a simulated year and a half of use in our endurance test, most shaving heads shaved almost like new ones. Even after three and a half years, almost everyone was still doing well. Only in one model did the quality deteriorate noticeably.

Razor batteries often cannot be changed We rate devices as poor for the environment if the battery is welded so tightly that not even customer service can change it. There are only two providers who can switch without any problems. One of them offers to install new batteries for up to seven years after the end of production and charges between 20 and 30 euros plus postage for this service. The other devices are electronic waste if their battery dies. Then they no longer work with a cable either.