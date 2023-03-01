They cut across the road, darting in the center of the roadway and moving with great ease and speed among pedestrians as well as cars, and often with a passenger on board. But electric scooters, those still somewhat playful-looking objects seen by the boomers and which have quickly literally invaded our cities, can also do harm. A data? In Italy there are more than 2,000 injured drivers of electric mini-wheels a year, and 77 passengers (all outlawed, given that transport on scooters is not permitted).