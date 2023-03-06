Good electric toothbrushes can be really cheap. The tests by Stiftung Warentest show that good models are available for less than 20 euros, sometimes they are hardly worse than expensive brushes for several hundred euros. Twelve newcomers come fresh from the test laboratory – from luxury brushes to bargains. One model failed completely, several of these brushes could not even be switched on or charged in the laboratory.

We also have a number of models in our database from past tests. There are currently test results for 74 electric toothbrushes, 37 of which are still available.

The test judgments range from good to poor, the prices from less than 20 euros to around 300 euros. New brush heads cause follow-up costs. See our test results for replacement brush head prices. The differences are sometimes enormous. If you travel a lot, you should also make sure that the battery life is as long as possible. Some suppliers also supply special travel cases in which the brushes can be safely transported and even charged.

Testing electric toothbrushes

Test results for 74 electric toothbrushes

Toothbrush types: rotary or sonic toothbrush There are two types of electric toothbrushes on the market: rotating-oscillating models and sonic toothbrushes that vibrate strongly. The rotating ones have a round brush head, sonic toothbrushes have an elongated one. We basically examine models of both groups. In terms of cleaning performance, neither system shows clear advantages. When buying an electric toothbrush, your own brushing habits should therefore play a role: With a round-head toothbrush, you have to clean each tooth individually. Sound-active toothbrushes, on the other hand, clean a larger area at once with their elongated heads. Sonic toothbrushes may therefore be the better choice for anyone who likes to be comfortable when cleaning their teeth.

Ultrasonic Toothbrushes Stiftung Warentest does not test these toothbrushes for various reasons. For example, they have a significantly lower market importance and are often only offered in a system with a special toothpaste. The cleaning results would therefore not be comparable to those of conventional electric toothbrushes, which we determine in the laboratory without toothpaste.

Tooth brushing apps can motivate technology fans Some providers are also launching toothbrushing apps for their electric brushes. We checked the brushing apps from Philips, Oral-B and Playbrush. The brush and smartphone can be connected via Bluetooth. Above all, the apps have one thing in common: they pay attention to the cleaning time – because it shouldn’t be less than two minutes. See also Omicron, what do we know about the variant? High ability to infect, but mutations are unknown If you enjoy it, you can incorporate the apps into your daily care routine as a motivational aid or control instance. Each app also offers additional functions. But be careful: Don’t let the additional functions of the apps – such as music or quizzes – distract you from thorough cleaning. And: With the installation and use of the apps, data is always collected and sometimes transmitted to third parties – sometimes more, sometimes less, depending on the app. Tipp: What is the right cleaning technique? Which toothpaste is suitable for whom? We answer these and other questions in our Dental Care FAQ.

Tooth models and cleaning machine: electric toothbrushes in the test In order to be able to compare the cleaning results of the different toothbrushes in our tests as objectively as possible, we test electric toothbrushes using special tooth models and a cleaning machine. See our photo gallery below for details. Several experts also assess the handling of the brushes, for example how well they can get to hard-to-reach places when brushing teeth, how handy and how loud they are. We also determine the power consumption and simulate approximately six years of use by two people in the laboratory for each toothbrush to test the durability.

Photo gallery: This is how Stiftung Warentest tests toothbrushes

