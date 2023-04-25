Electric toothbrushes: which ones are there?

Two types – two cleaning techniques. These two types of electric toothbrushes are common: oscillating-rotating toothbrushes and sonic toothbrushes.

Two types – two cleaning techniques. These two types of electric toothbrushes are common: oscillating-rotating toothbrushes and sonic toothbrushes. Ultrasonic toothbrushes are currently not very common. The cleaning techniques of the different toothbrushes differ fundamentally. It is important to use the electric toothbrush correctly depending on the type. Because that’s the only way it cleans thoroughly. Incorrect use can also damage gums and teeth.

“Electric toothbrushes often provide better cleaning results because they are easier to use than manual toothbrushes and perform their own movements. That’s why they clean more thoroughly with the same cleaning time,” explains Prof. Dr. Stefan Zimmer, Head of the Department of Tooth Preservation and Preventive Dentistry at the University of Witten/Herdecke. Nevertheless, it is best to brush your teeth in the morning and evening with toothpaste containing fluoride until they are clean. All areas of the teeth should be cleaned as long as possible. This can take three, but also five minutes or even longer. A plaque staining tablet can help check cleanliness and a timer to keep track of time. Many electric toothbrushes have a corresponding signal integrated or an app available. “The cleaning time varies from person to person. Because every person’s teeth and mouth are different,” says Zimmer. After cleaning, thoroughly clean the handle and brush head under running water. Then it is best to separate the brush head from the handle and put it down. In this way, both parts can dry best and bacteria and fungi cannot find a breeding ground.

Check: Breasts bent?

Change the brush head about every three months. If the bristles are already severely bent, the brush attachment needs to be changed. Because bent bristles no longer clean as well. They can also indicate too much pressure when brushing with the toothbrush. This can damage gums and teeth. If you tend to brush with too much pressure, you can use a toothbrush with pressure control: if the brush head is pressed too hard, it flashes. Less pressure thus extends the service life of the brush head. This is also a financial aspect. Because in addition to the pure acquisition costs for the electric toothbrush, there are also running costs for regularly changing the brush head. Depending on the model, these can vary significantly. It is best to find out more about this before buying an electric toothbrush!

Brushing technique: depends on the type of toothbrush

Overall, electric toothbrushes are easier to use than manual toothbrushes. Because they facilitate the movement sequences when cleaning. The cleaning technique differs depending on the type of toothbrush and should be observed depending on the manufacturer’s recommendation. This is the only way for the electric toothbrush to clean thoroughly and prevent injuries caused by incorrect handling. Which brush is ultimately the right one is decided by the individual cleaning behavior. On the one hand there are oscillating-rotating toothbrushes. They have round heads that swing back and forth and sometimes pulsate. The small brush heads rotate and vibrate several thousand times a minute. Each tooth must be carefully cleaned for a few seconds with gentle pressure on all three sides – i.e. chewing surface, outer surface and inner surface.

Advantage: easy handling

On the other hand, there are sound-active toothbrushes. They have an elongated head and clean with bristles swinging sideways. Place sonic toothbrushes – similar to a manual toothbrush – at a 45-degree angle to the gums. The bristles should cover half of the gums. Leave it like that for a short time, then remove loose plaque and leftover food with a sweeping movement from red (gums) to white (teeth). Sonic toothbrushes are easier to use and clean more surface at once than oscillating-rotating toothbrushes. Therefore, they are particularly suitable for people who find it difficult to implement a perfect brushing technique.

Ultrasonic toothbrushes achieve a significantly higher number of vibrations. But their movements are very small and not visible to the naked eye. They are not very common. In clinical studies, they mostly show no superiority in comparison to manual toothbrushes.

