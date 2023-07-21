Electricity and gas comparison: Use comparison portals correctly | > – Guide

Status: 07/20/2023 3:46 p.m

Electricity and gas prices on the market have fallen. A change of provider could now be worthwhile for some. However, those who use comparison portals should not trust them blindly. What should consumers pay attention to?

When looking for a new energy provider with a cheaper tariff, comparison portals offer orientation. But some presets have a negative effect. Therefore, filters that do not meet your needs should be deactivated. “Criteria should always be selected individually. The free checklist ‘Set the filter correctly’ can also help here,” says René Zietlow-zahl, energy law expert at the consumer center in Lower Saxony.

Comparison portals are not neutral

Consumers should be aware that comparison portals are usually not neutral because they mostly work in an advertising and commission-oriented manner and earn money from the conclusion of a contract. According to the consumer advocate, it is difficult to understand how a ranking is achieved. Highlighted offers and advertisements on portals should always be ignored. In addition, look closely at providers that are displayed above the comparison list before position one to see whether they are objectively the best offer.

Request other providers directly and observe prices

Some comparison portals belong together and use the same data set. It can therefore be helpful to compare the prices displayed with those on the supplier’s website. “In addition, the portals always only show a certain selection of tariffs,” says Zietlow-NUMBER. It is therefore worthwhile to inquire directly about providers that are not included, in particular municipal suppliers. As energy prices vary from day to day, it is also advisable to check them on the provider’s website and monitor them for a while.

Initiate a change of provider directly with the provider

Anyone who has found a suitable tariff should initiate the change of provider directly via the website of the new provider. This is usually faster and sometimes even cheaper than switching via the comparison portals, where the commission is sometimes included in the tariff price.

Contract terms and types determine the prices

Even if the prices for gas and electricity have fallen significantly, it is difficult to foresee how they will develop in the future. “It is quite possible that they are lower in summer, outside the heating season,” says the energy law expert. “Whether it stays that way, however, depends on the supply situation with natural gas in the coming winter.” If you want to be on the safe side and want to protect yourself against any price fluctuations, you should look around for a cheap contract with a price guarantee and ideally choose a contract period of one year.

Beware of dubious providers on the phone

The consumer advice center continues to warn against dubious providers who are appearing more frequently again due to the fall in electricity and gas prices, especially on the phone. A reputable provider will usually not call. Consumers should always break off unscheduled contract talks on the phone and never give out sensitive data.

A search engine search can be used to check whether a supplier is reputable. It is worth taking a closer look at the experiences other consumers have had with the relevant provider.

Consumer center provides information and advice

The Lower Saxony consumer advice center provides further information on the subject of comparison portals. In addition, it offers advice on site and by telephone if you have any questions.

