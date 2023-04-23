Electricity, it will soon be possible to heal wounds with an electric field

The chronic wounds represent a serious risk to the health of patients diabetics and the elderly, being able to lead, in extreme cases, to amputation. To address this problem, an international research team has developed an innovative method based on stimulation of electricityat the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and theUniversity of Freiburg in Germany. This technique accelerates the healing processallowing wounds to heal three times faster than normal.

Electricity: what emerged from the research

Maria Asplundprofessor of bioelectronics and project research manager, highlights the enormous societal impact of chronic wounds and underscores the importance of the discovery for diabetics and the elderly, among others. The study is based on the hypothesis that the skin cells are electrotactic, that is, they migrate directionally when exposed to an electric field. Using this property, researchers have grown skin cells on biochipthen applying them on small wounds and stimulating them with an electric field.

Thanks to this, healing resulted three times faster. The research team intends to continue exploring this technique and, in the longer term, could develop wound healing products for the global market. The results of the study, entitled “Bioelectronic microfluidic wound healing: a platform for investigating direct current stimulation of injured cell collectives”, were published in Lab on a Chip magazine.

Parallel to this, other medical devices innovations are emerging in the field of wound healing. For example, a smart patch capable of healing wounds was recently presented, while MIT has developed a technological patch to administer drugs. These discoveries represent a significant step forward in the treatment of chronic wounds, improving the quality of life of patients affected by these conditions.