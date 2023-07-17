Electricity prices: Why existing customers are currently at a disadvantage | > – Guide

Purchasing electricity is only one component of the electricity price. He makes up a little more than half. The rest are the so-called network charges, taxes, levies and surcharges. An example: If a kilowatt hour costs around 15 cents on the electricity exchange, new customers pay almost twice as much. Network charges, taxes, levies and surcharges also apply to gas prices.

Only new customers are currently benefiting from the suppliers’ low purchase prices. Many existing customers continue to pay high prices and only benefit from the electricity and gas price brake, which caps 80 percent of previous consumption. According to the comparison portal Verivox, a kilowatt hour of electricity for new customers currently costs a little more than 28 cents nationwide on average – only around 0.2 cents more than before the crisis. In the local basic service tariff, however, it is more than 48 cents – before the crisis it was almost 15 cents less there.

The providers justify this with the way they buy energy. Electricity is purchased for new customers at current market prices. In this way, the low prices can be passed on 1:1. Long-term purchases are made for existing customers, not all at once, but step by step.

This is intended to compensate for the strongly fluctuating stock exchange prices so that stable tariffs can be offered. This has advantages and disadvantages. Many existing customers had the advantage in the past year: The prices were not increased or only slightly, even when the stock exchange prices had increased almost tenfold in September. However, the providers had to buy at least part of their electricity during this time as well. At the turn of the year, the expensive purchase of electricity was priced in for many existing customers. Price reductions are only expected once the expensive electricity has been sold.

A prediction is difficult to make. Also, the timing will vary from provider to provider. According to a large green electricity trader, the lower prices could be passed on to existing customers at the turn of the year. For a possible electricity price reduction, however, the price on the exchange must be stable over a longer period of time.

Existing customers who suffer from high prices should switch providers. What was hardly possible at the end of last year and often not economically viable now makes sense again. Customers can also get out of the basic service at very short notice.

If you inform yourself about cheaper providers on the comparison portals, you have to pay attention to the terms, take into account the working and basic price, calculate any exchange premiums so that you can really compare. For example, there are tariffs that only guarantee the displayed price for one month. After that, the price is based on the market prices. That can be lucrative if the electricity price stays low. But it can also be incredibly expensive if it surprisingly increases in price again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

