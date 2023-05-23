Electronic cigarette as a transition tool

According to a 2019 study, the electronic cigarette proved to be almost twice as effective in promoting smoking cessation, find out more in this article.

Smoking is recognized as a major risk factor for many diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disease. stopand smoking can therefore have a significant impact on long-term health. But how can we facilitate this process of cessation? The e-cigarette can be a powerful transition tool.

According to a 2019 study published in the New England Journal of Medicinethe e-cigarette proved to be almost twice as effective in promote smoking cessation over traditional nicotine replacement therapiessuch as plasters and gum.

The path to smoking cessation is not easy. Nicotine withdrawal can cause symptoms such as irritability, anxiety, difficulty concentrating and increased appetite, which can make it difficult to maintain a quit. That’s where the e-cigarette can come into play.

Nicotine control

Electronic cigarettes, thanks also to ready liquids for electronic cigarette, allow for gradual control of nicotine intake. Unlike traditional cigarettes, e-cigs allow you to regulate the amount of nicotine consumedthus offering the possibility of gradually reducing it until the goal of cessation is reached.

Management of Smoking Rituals

Another important aspect in the process of quitting smoking is the management of rituals related to smoking. By maintaining the physical act of inhaling and the sensory experience of smoking, e-cigarettes can help overcome these psychological barriers.

Expert Recommendations

Experts recommend the use of the e-cigarette as a transition tool only for adults who currently smoke and are looking for a alternative way to quit. Non-smokers or young people are not advised to use e-cigarettes due to the potential health risks associated with nicotine.

The electronic cigarette can be a valid transition tool in the smoking cessation process, thanks to its ability to manage nicotine intake and maintain smoking rituals. However, it is important to remember that the ultimate goal should always be to completely break free from nicotine addiction.

If you are considering using an e-cigarette to quit smoking, it is recommended that you speak with a health professional to weigh the pros and cons based on your specific situation. Remember, quitting smoking is the best decision you can make for your long-term health.