Electronic cigarettes, health risk. “They cause 27 diseases”

Nowadays there are many people who choose to stop smoking the classic cigarettes, but switching to electronic ones. But few people know that the latter can cause various damages to our body, such as very high lung inflammation, which is also significantly increased compared to the classic cigarette.

Vaping causes about 27 diseases, including heart disease and some forms of cancer. Some studies show that e-cigs are not harmless at all. For example, one of the 27 diseases that can arise from chronic use of these substances leads to serious damage to the cardiovascular system such as hypertension, plus it causes thickening of the artery wall (this is a risk factor for myocardial infarction and for stroke.

The University of Pennsylvania study

A study from the ‘Perelman School of Medicine School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania compared the lungs of smokers of classic cigarettes with those of smokers of e-cigarettes, and found that the latter have higher levels of lung inflammation than the classic cigarette smokers.

Compared to traditional cigarettes, e-cigs do not involve the combustion of tobacco but can still lead to toxicity because there are other compounds, such as aldehydes and particulate matter. A recent study shows that the immune cells involved in inflammation don’t function as they should, which can lead to serious long-term lung damage.

Risk of sudden cardiac arrest

But that’s not all: those who are used to smoking electronic cigarettes can also have sudden cardiac arrest, because it increases cardiac arrhythmia and frequency. In addition to containing nicotine, e-cigs are composed of a mixture of water with propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin and other substances, including flavorings such as menthol. They produce aldehydes (acrolein, formaldehyde and acetaldehyde) which are fatal to our heart, because they cause arrhythmias with possible cardiac arrest.

You have surely noticed the “fog” effect at the theater or in the disco; this is propylene glycol and can cause irritation of the airways and therefore the development of chronic lung diseases of various entities. While glycerol, even if it is not toxic but heated to high temperatures, produces acrelein, a harmful substance contained in the classic tobacco of normal cigarettes.

So if you decide to quit smoking, don’t try it with an electronic cigarette because it’s no more “healthy” than the classic one.







