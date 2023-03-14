We receive and publish from Fabius Beatrice, chief emeritus of Otorhinolaryngology at the ASL City of Turin, scientific director of the Mohre observatory

«The electronic cigarette in recent years it has sparked a great debate among experts in the sector, smokers and non-smokers. However, some of the latest opinions at the center of public debate seem to have incomprehensibly overlooked some of the most recent scientific evidence. As a doctor, I feel it is my duty to help move the discussion in a more informed and aware direction. In Italy, 24.2% of the population is smokers and 91% of them do not want or are unable to give up smoking. Smoking kills: the Ministry of Health estimates that over 93,000 deaths a year in our country alone are attributable to it. It is clear that the traditional anti-smoking policies have failed and, precisely because of what has been confirmed by a recent series of scientific works, I believe that the electronic cigarette can represent an aid that can be received by all those who are unable to quit today. Always with the necessary premise that the healthiest choice for everyone is not to smoke and to avoid using any product, whether traditional (with combustion) or innovative (without combustion). I cite as an example a 2022 Cochrane review which presents a rigorous selection of 78 completed studies with 22,052 participants of which 40 were randomized trials».

«The Cochranes are documents that collect, summarize and critically evaluate scientific evidence on the effectiveness of clinical and health interventions. The conclusion, which constitutes a universal reference for any scholar, is that there is high certainty evidence that electronic cigarettes with nicotine help people to quit smoking more effectively than pharmaceutical products that contain nicotine. This has also been demonstrated by a recent work on the subject published by the authoritative journal Nature Medicine, whose reputation is very high (its Impact Factor is equal to 87). The authors of the article, who belong to Harvard University and King’s Hospital in London, definitively ascertain that the toxicity of electronic smoke is 95% lower than traditional cigarettes. This element represents an incredible opportunity for the heavy smoker who can’t quit. Therefore it is not possible to understand why, faced with this objective datum, the attention of some doctors is focused precisely on the very modest residual toxicity of e-cigs instead of on how much they are less harmful to health than the classic blondes. It can therefore be said that those who vape frequently have much more chances of quitting smoking than those who don’t, even if they continue to use traditional cigarettes at the same time (so-called dual users). The evidence published in Nature is so clear that the American CDC, i.e. the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has reported that smokers are more likely to use and be successful with e-cigarettes in the process of cessation than with other products , including drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The work published in Nature also shows that as the popularity of e-cigarettes has grown in the United States, sales of classic blondes have declined at a faster rate than in the pre-e-cigarette era. Finally, the work in Nature Medicine sheds light on the alarms relating to electronic smoke, which are based on obsolete experimental data and on weak experimental premises, even very distant from clinical reality. Matters concerning smokers and electronic cigarette consumers should in fact be treated with great caution and in accordance with the available scientific information. The risk, as the very cautious CDC of the United States also underlines, is that unjustified alarms will keep smokers in difficulty away from the electronic cigarette and leave them in the deadly arms of traditional smoke. Basically, the impression is that many doctors tend to confuse the topic of prevention against initiation with policies to help heavy smokers. Instead these two quite different issues can and must coexist, as confirmed by Nature. In conclusion, it is no longer possible to overlook the scientific evidence demonstrating the potential of the electronic cigarette as a concrete and acceptable proposal for abandoning the traditional cigarette. It is therefore necessary to combine efforts with the aim of educating smokers so that they consider, in addition to the more traditional cessation policies, the electronic cigarette as a tool for reducing exposure to important and significant risk factors associated with the consumption of of combustion».