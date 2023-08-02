Printable version

Press release no. 42

Release date August 2, 2023

Electronic health record 2.0 enters the operational phase Understanding in the State-Regions Conference on the draft ministerial decree

The Electronic Health Record 2.0 enters the operational phase. The draft decree of the Minister of Health and the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for technological innovation, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance, received a favorable opinion today from the State-Regions Conference and will enter in force with the publication in the Official Gazette.

The decree identifies the contents of the File, the limits of responsibility and the tasks of the subjects who contribute to its implementation, the guarantees and security measures to be adopted in the processing of personal data in compliance with the rights of the client, as well as the diversified methods and levels of access and consists of three technical annexes.

In particular, the EHR will contain the identification and administrative data of the citizen, the first aid reports and reports, the discharge letters, the synthetic health profile (i.e. the IT social-health document drawn up and updated by the general or from the paediatrics of choice which summarizes the patient’s clinical history and its known current situation), specialist and pharmaceutical prescriptions and other documents such as, among others, medical records, vaccinations and card data for implant bearers .

The new ESF responds to the needs of citizens who will be able to consult clinical data, access telemedicine, emergency-urgency and drug delivery services, book health services. Citizens will have the right to access the “Personal Notebook”, a reserved section of the ESF where they can enter, modify and delete personal data and documents relating to their own treatment pathways.

It will allow general practitioners, paediatricians and specialist doctors to consult and analyze patients’ clinical data in support of diagnosis and treatment activities, for the preventive assessment of prescribing appropriateness and monitoring of patient adherence to treatment, for primary and secondary prevention and the booking of services for their clients.

It will also be a useful tool for pharmacists’ activities, including the distribution of medicines and verification of the therapy provided, the registration and reporting of allergies and adverse reactions to medicines; nurses and other health professionals for research and consultation of the clinical data of the patients whose care they follow; of the Regional Health Directorates, in the context of prevention and health planning activities and of research institutions to support research activities in the medical and biomedical fields.

The supply of the ESF will be guaranteed by the local health authorities, by the accredited public health structures of the National Health Service and the regional social-health services and by the Territorial Services for health assistance to seagoing personnel (SASN), as well as by the authorized health structures and by health professionals, even affiliated with the NHS, when they work independently. The interoperability of the electronic health record, if the patient has to go to health facilities in regions other than that of assistance, is guaranteed by the National Infrastructure for Interoperability between EHRs (INI).

The State-Regions Conference also gave a favorable opinion on the information flows “Information system for monitoring rehabilitation assistance” (SIAR), “Information system for monitoring the activities provided by family counseling centers” (SICOF) and “Information system for monitoring of Home Care” (SIAD) which are closely connected and of strategic importance for feeding the ESF.

Finally, the planning decree of part of the 750 million euros for the creation of connected telemedicine services was issued to the Regions, an investment of which AGENAS is the implementing body and for which the achievement of the European target is expected by December 2023.

