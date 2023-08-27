Electronic Health Record 2.0 enters the operational phase

“Il Electronic Health Record 2.0 represents a significant step forward in the digitization of health dataone of the most relevant objectives of the PNRR, and towards a new vision of healthcare in which technological innovation contributes to the strengthening of territorial assistance and the overcoming of inequalities.” Thus the Minister Orazio Schillaci regarding the favorable opinion given on 2 August 2023 at the State-Regions Conference on the decree which makes the new Electronic Health Record operational.

The decree identifies the contents of the ESF, the limits of responsibility and the tasks of the subjects who contribute to its implementation, the guarantees and security measures to be adopted in the processing of personal data in compliance with the rights of the client, as well as the diversified methods and levels of access and consists of three technical attachments.

In particular, the EHR will contain the identification and administrative data of the citizen, the first aid reports and reports, the discharge letters, the synthetic health profile (i.e. the IT social-health document drawn up and updated by the general or from the paediatrics of choice which summarizes the patient’s clinical history and its known current situation), specialist and pharmaceutical prescriptions and other documents such as, among others, medical records, vaccinations and card data for implant bearers .

The new ESF responds to citizens’ needs who will be able to consult clinical data, access telemedicine, emergency-urgency and drug delivery services, book health services. Citizens will have the right to access the “Personal Notebook”, a reserved section of the ESF where they can enter, modify and delete personal data and documents relating to their own treatment pathways.

It will allow general practitioners, paediatricians and specialist doctors to consult and analyze the clinical data of patients to support the diagnosis and treatment activities, for the preventive assessment of the prescriptive appropriateness and the monitoring of the patient’s adherence to treatment, for primary and secondary prevention and the booking of services for their clients.

It will also be a useful tool for activities:

of pharmacists, including the distribution of drugs and verification of the therapy provided, the registration and reporting of allergies and adverse reactions to drugs; nurses and other health professionals for research and consultation of the clinical data of the patients whose care they follow; of the Regional Health Directorates, in the context of prevention and health planning activities; of research institutions to support research activities in the medical and biomedical fields.

The supply of the ESF will be ensured by the local health authorities, by the public and accredited health facilities of the National Health Service and of the regional socio-health services and by the Territorial Services for health assistance to seagoing personnel (SASN), as well as by the authorized health facilities and health professionals, also affiliated with the NHS, when they operate independently. The interoperability of the ESF, if the patient has to go to healthcare structures in Regions other than that of assistance, is guaranteed by the National Infrastructure for Interoperability between the ESFs (INI).

The State-Regions Conference also gave a favorable opinion on the information flows “Information system for monitoring rehabilitation assistance” (SIAR), “Information system for monitoring the activities provided by family counseling centers” (SICOF) and “Information system for monitoring of Home Care” (SIAD) which are closely connected and of strategic importance for feeding the ESF.

Finally, the planning decree for part of the data was issued to the Regions 750 million euros for the creation of connected telemedicine servicesan investment of which AGENAS is the implementing body and for which the achievement of the European target is expected by December 2023.

