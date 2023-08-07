Electronic Health Record 2.0? No, if anything 1.1

It was supposed to revolutionize the way health data is managed and shared. The “new” ESF is the revision of the current one. Story of an announced failure.

Those who follow this blog will not be surprised by what happened. The elements to imagine how it would end were clearly visible and I told them in a series of posts to update you on what is or perhaps we should say was the most important health digitization project contained in the PNRR.

History

Let’s reconstruct what happened. In mission 6 of the PNRR, the strengthening of the ESF through “the full integration of all health documents and data types, the creation and implementation of a central archive, the interoperability and platform of services, the design of a standardized user interface and the definition of services to be provided by the EHR”. The project is financed with 1.38 billion euros, of which 0.57 for the TS system.

Responsibility for its implementation is entrusted to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Department for Digital Transition which is in charge of the technical design of the infrastructure.

What does the Department do? Does it involve the regions and in-house companies that have created the dossiers and have gained considerable experience? No, too easy and obvious. He decides to design a new central infrastructure making use of prestigious consultancy firms that possess in-depth knowledge of IT architectures and standards but perhaps lack practical experience, that set of knowledge that is learned in the field, putting into practice what the theory provides .

This error is associated with another which will prove fatal. It does not immediately involve the Privacy Guarantor, despite the fact that the subject is extremely delicate and has already been a source of problems in the past. Probably, if he had involved the regions, which have a long and painful experience in this regard, they would have highlighted the need to involve the Guarantor.

The design that provides for a Health Data Ecosystem (EDS) is completed and the components that will allow it to be powered are built, including the Gateway (GTW). A census is made of the producers and systems that will have to integrate the gateway always bypassing the regions. Finally, the decree for the implementation of the FSE 2.0 is prepared and is submitted to the Guarantor for his opinion. In August of last year, the Guarantor expressed his opinion by cutting off the EDS and also asking for substantial changes to the ESF.

Time passes, the milestones of the PNRR are approaching, the ministries involved and the department realize that the EDS as it was conceived has no chance of passing the scrutiny of the Guarantor and decide to focus on the ESF by temporarily shelving the EDS . Also thanks to the change of government, it was decided to finally involve the regions. A new decree limited to the ESF is prepared, which obtains the positive opinion of the Guarantor and which last week also received the approval of the State – Regions conference.

The new Electronic Health Record

But how does the new ESF, defined as 2.0, differ from the current one? The logical and physical architecture remains the same. There are the regional files (with the exception of the regions that are in subsidiarity for which the ESF manages it SOGEI) and the INI, the national interoperability infrastructure. Change the format of the documents that will be PDFs signed with HL 7 CDA injected into them, a bit the opposite of what happens today. The way files and INI are fed also changes, which takes place via the Gateway, created to extract structured data from CDAs and feed the EDS and reconverted for the new context. The type of documents that can / must be present in the ESF increases, whose purposes are also expanded.

Are the changes such as to justify the denomination 2.0? There is no single answer, the criteria for numbering the software versions are very subjective.

Will the ESF 2.0 be able to overcome the limits of the current one?

It is the key question of the whole affair. In my opinion the answer is negative. The conceptual and structural limits of the EHR (which derive from the document management paradigm) remain both as regards its use in clinical practice and for the monitoring functions. The changes made are not sufficient to improve its usefulness and usability. Moreover, the initial project envisaged the EDS precisely to allow the management of structured clinical data and the development of services for professionals and citizens.

What will become of the EDS?

Hard to say precisely. The most likely hypothesis is that it will become a centralized repository of anonymised and aggregated clinical data for analysis and research. It is unlikely that it will be able to see the light as it was conceived and above all that it will materialize in a large central archive with sensitive data. We need to understand what the role of the regions will be and whether we will see the birth of regional EDS.

How much did the ESF 2.0 cost?

There are, at the moment, no official data on the expenditure incurred and on those that still need to be addressed for its implementation. It would be interesting to know them in order to be able to make an evaluation, especially to calculate the cost / benefit ratio of this troubled project. Then there is another question that arises spontaneously: what will be the evaluation of the European Union in the event that the ESF does not comply with what is indicated in the PNRR? Will we lose a part of the allocated funds?

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

