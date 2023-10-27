Electronic health record 2.0, the implementing decree is in the Official Journal

Il decree of the Minister of Health of 7 September 2023, published in the Official Journal General Series of 24 October 2023, identifies the contents of the Electronic Health Record (FSE) 2.0. The Decree also defines the limits of responsibility eh assignments of the subjects who contribute to its implementation, the guarantees and security measures to be adopted in processing of personal data respecting the rights of the patient, the different methods and levels of access to the ESF.

The Decree is issued in implementation of the provisions referred to in paragraph 7 of theart. 12 of the legislative decree of 18 October 2012, n. 179, converted, with amendments, by law 17 December 2012, n. 221, and subsequent amendments.

The contents of the ESF 2.0

The ESF will contain the following data and documents, also referring to services provided outside the National Health Service:

identification and administrative data of the patient (exemptions for income and pathology, contacts, delegates) emergency room reports discharge letters summary health profile specialist and pharmaceutical prescriptions medical records provision of drugs paid for by the NHS and not by the NHS vaccinations provision of assistance services specialist personal notebook of the patient card details for implant recipients letter of invitation for screening. Feeding the ESF

They contribute to the correct feeding and updating of the ESF with the data and documents relating to the patient:

the local health companies, the public health structures of the SSN and the regional socio-health services and the SASN, through the various organizational structures the health structures accredited with the SSN and the regional socio-health services the authorized health structures the operators of the health professions, also affiliated with the NHS, when they operate independently. Consultation of ESF data and documents

The Dossier is a tool available to the patient, which can allow access in consultation to the subjects of the National Health Service and regional socio-health services and to the health professionals who take care of him, even outside the NHS.

The data and documents present in the ESF can always be consulted not only by the patient but also by the subjects who produced them.

