Electronic patient files: what the insured need to know > – Guide

The electronic patient file is intended to put an end to the old paper economy and digitally collate all patient data that has so far been stored in various places such as surgeries and hospitals. This data includes X-rays, doctor’s letters, findings or medication plans, but also the vaccination certificate, the maternity card, the dental bonus booklet or the living will.

Hospitals, medical practices, pharmacists, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities are to be better networked through the ePA and given faster access to all relevant data. For example, multiple examinations or unwanted interactions when prescribing medication can be avoided.

Yes. If an insured person raises an objection with his health insurance company, no electronic patient file will be created for him. In the future, the ePA should be created automatically for every insured person who does not expressly object (opt-out procedure). Until now, patients had to give their express consent (opt-in procedure) if they wanted to have an electronic patient record.

The patient can determine which data is stored in the EHR and which is to be deleted again. Insured persons can also stipulate that a doctor only writes in the patient file, but does not see what is already stored there. You can also share the data for just the current treatment or for a longer period of time. For each document stored in the EHR, the patient should be able to determine individually who can access it. According to the draft law, when registering an HIV infection, an abortion or a mental illness, doctors must inform their patients of the possibility of objecting to the data documentation.

Patients must authorize uploading and access to medical data using their electronic health card and a personal identification number (PIN) in practices or hospitals. These also need a key for access – doctors, for example, need their medical profession card and an additional PIN. Patients who would like to have access to their data themselves in order to view it or release it for a specific practice can alternatively download a corresponding app from their health insurance company. Patients can limit access authorizations in time, revoke them and have entries deleted.

All statutory health insurance companies offer a free app for the electronic patient file, which you can download onto your smartphone. In order to use the app, you have to register with the health insurance company, and further steps are required to ensure that only the authorized patient can view the data. These safety precautions are regulated differently by the health insurance companies. It is possible, for example, to identify yourself with a PIN and electronic health card with NFC interface, a POSTIDENT procedure or by presenting your ID card at a branch of the health insurance company. You can find out which procedure the respective health insurance company uses on a Gematik website, which is responsible for the introduction and development of the ePA.

Access to the electronic patient record is via a network that should be self-contained and secure. The data is stored encrypted in the ePA. No one but the insured person and those who have been authorized to access should be able to read the content – not even the health insurance companies. Nevertheless, there is criticism and the fear that data misuse could be possible, for example via hacked smartphones.

Consumer and patient protection groups as well as the health insurance companies fundamentally welcome the electronic patient file. Accordingly, patients would benefit if they could digitally navigate through the complicated healthcare system. The Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance also sees the ePA positively. However, doctors would have to be obliged to fill the e-file with data.

Patient advocates are particularly critical of the introduction of ePAs for all patients without their express consent. Comprehensive education is important so that everyone is included. Silence does not mean consent, according to Eugen Brysch from the German Foundation for Patient Protection. The Federal Government’s data protection officer, Ulrich Kelber, also criticized the fact that people who do not have or do not want to use a smartphone are excluded from using the ePA.

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach plans to introduce the electronic patient file at the beginning of 2025.

Yes. Some private health insurers have already started to introduce the ePA as well.

The operating company Gematik was set up specifically for the purpose of introducing, developing and maintaining the ePA. Shareholders include the Federal Ministry of Health, the German Medical Association and the Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance and other leading healthcare associations.

