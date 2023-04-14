Beware of the new rules on electronic prescriptions and when priority is no longer valid. All legislation updated.

Italians ask themselves many questions about the new e-prescription. In this article we will try to clarify to avoid problems. In 2023, the electronic medical prescription can only be completed by doctors employed by public or contracted structures with the National Health Service. This new type of recipe can be used for prescription of a diagnostic test or a specialist visit or for drug therapy and is valid for one year.

If you want to book a specialist visit or a diagnostic test, this document is essential but the question of duration and validity it is not as trivial as some believe. Even if you often hear the opposite, the electronic prescription for the current regulations can be filled out only by a doctor connected to the National Health Service or civil servant. The doctor will create the request on his computer indicating the patient’s data, his identification number, the drug or test requested and any exemptions.

Recipe and reminder: how they work

A mom with high-risk pregnancy or a person who has specific pathologies you can insert these exemptions in the electronic prescription directly through the doctor. When the digital system tells the doctor that the electronic medical prescription it went well is delivered to the patient a reminder to book the visit or to pick up medicines.

This reminder it has no intrinsic value but allows the pharmacy or doctor’s office to verify its existence on the digital system of the electronic prescription. If the patient misses the reminder, the therapy or the drug can still be used because it will be enough search the databases. Each recipe has a deadline. If there is a priority code on the recipe, check the times. A medical prescription with priority B which is presented beyond 15 days from the date of prescription loses priority.

The question of priorities and the various codes

The prescription with priority D is valid for 30 days and 60 days for instrumental tests. After this period, priority is lost but the recipe remains valid. In general the recipe presented after the expiration of the priority always remains valid. the advantage of the electronic prescription is that being present on the database there is no risk of losing it and any pharmacy and any medical facility can always get it back. In this sense, it is useful to present the health card that allows the beneficiary of the electronic prescription to be identified without problems.