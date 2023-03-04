Electronic prescription suspended? Will doctors no longer be able to send it to patients? What is really happening?

Revolution in the field of recipes in electronic format. THE doctors can send them to patients throughout Italy for carrying out specialist examinations and for prescribing medicines. But what are these changes? Let’s see what changes.

To simplify the execution of the recipe and limit contact, it was decided to load the recipes on the sul Electronic Health Record (ESF) of the person concerned. A solution implemented during the Covid.19 pandemic. In this way, the doctor could indicate to the patient visits and medicines to buy at the pharmacy without ever seeing him. A modality of health care that was then adopted even later. But what changes now?

Electronic prescription: what changes now? No more meds? The revolution in progress

According to what the Milleproroghe decree, this possibility will still be foreseen, but there is a time limit. If initially the House and the Senate had approved the extension until 2023, now another decision has been made. The validity period has in fact been moved by a good 12 months. 22 more articles were added and the deadline of the decree was moved to December 31, 2024. In short, a continuous postponement that still does not clarify much about what the decisions to be made will be.

This is what it foresees for the moment an amendment to the milleproroghe decree of M5s and approved by the Budget and Constitutional Affairs commissions of the Senate. “The commission has also filed the request that the measure become structural”. He explained it the petitioner, Mariolina Castellone. So it could become definitive as a procedure.

In favor of this hypothesis also Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders. “The electronic prescription – he explains – has significantly accelerated the process of digitizing drug dispensing. The decision to extend its use until the end of 2024 can only see us, therefore, fully in favour”.

Therefore, the possibility of receiving a prescription by email or on a smartphone has greatly simplified access to treatment for patients. In the health sector, another one also needs to be resolved public health problem. It is the shortage of doctors that is putting all the regions of Italy in difficulty. For this reason, general practitioners have been asked to retire at the age of 72. Will a more worthy solution be found soon?