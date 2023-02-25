After the approval by the Constitutional Affairs and Budget commissions in the Senate, the text of the Milleproroghe decree received the go-ahead from the Chamber on 23 February. In Montecitorio the text of the provision received 142 votes in favour, 90 against and four abstentions.

Among the many topics of relevance for citizens and subjects covered by the decree, now converted into law, one of these includes the use of the electronic prescription, introduced by the government through an ordinance in March 2020 to limit travel during the pandemic emergency from COVID-19.

In essence, the measure allowed the country’s doctors to send the prescription in electronic format to their patients, to request specialist tests or prescribe therapies and drugs to be purchased in pharmacies. Receiving a prescription by email (or on a smartphone) has greatly simplified access to care for patients.

Medical prescription in electronic format: here’s what changes

Even before the last passage before Parliament, the latest Milleproroghe decree – which entered into force on 29 December 2022 – provided for the extension of this possibility until the end of 2023.

With the addition of the 22 amendments to the text by the senators, before arriving in the House this February, the deadline was postponed by another year, i.e. to December 31, 2024.

The pharmacists are satisfied

«The electronic prescription has significantly accelerated the process of digitizing drug dispensing. The decision to extend its use until the end of 2024 can only see us, therefore, fully in favor – commented satisfied Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders – if all this was possible it is due to the professionalism of the pharmacists who, with great promptness and ability to adapt also in terms of technological equipment, have made possible a change that was not taken for granted: the transformation of an e-mail or a text message into a health service”.