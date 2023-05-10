Electronic prescriptions also for drugs not covered by the NHS and unlimited repeatability for chronic patients. In Cdm the Ddl Delegate Simplifications. The draft

Tomorrow’s CDM will host the “Drall with mandate for the simplification of administrative procedures and measures in pharmaceutical and health matters” which contains some important procedures related to chronic conditions, disabilities and medicines. Also foreseen is the modification of the discipline to deal with medicine shortages and a stronger role for pharmacists in monitoring therapeutic adherence.

Contained in the “Drawing law authorizing the simplification of administrative procedures and measures in pharmaceutical and health matters” to be examined by tomorrow’s Council of Ministers, are some important procedures related to chronic conditions, disabilities and medicines. First of all, according to what emerges from the consulted draft, the recipes of drugs become all digital, even in the case of therapies not reimbursed by the NHS; for chronic patients there is the possibility that the doctor, in a single prescription, indicates the dosage and packs that can be dispensed for a maximum of 12 months (can be suspended by the doctor himself) and above all the unlimited repeatability of pharmaceutical, therapeutic, rehabilitative and medical prescriptions for chronic patients and disabling pathologies. Measures are also envisaged for tighter control of deficiencies of medicines, with penalties in the case of critical products indicated by AIFA in a specific list. Finally, the law provides that the dentist may exercise the activities of aesthetic medicine non-invasive or minimally invasive to the upper third, middle third and lower third of the face.

In the text, in particular, in art. 3 (Simplification and acceleration of procedures for people with disabilities), there are rules for:

a) simplification of the conditions of exercise of rights and access to health, pharmaceutical and for the condition of disability and pharmaceutical services, by citizens and businesses; b) redefinition, updating and simplification of administrative procedures in relation to the needs of speed, certainty of timing and transparency towards citizens and businesses, in the matter of pharmaceutical and health authorizations;

c) redefinition, updating and simplification of administrative procedures, in relation to the need for speed, certainty of timing and transparency towards people with disabilities in terms of authorizations, concessions, contributions, facilitations for the removal of architectural barriers and mobility, as well as in matters of access to social-welfare services, programs and services, education, training and work inclusion, social-health, health and prosthetic and rehabilitation assistance;

d) reduction of administrative burdens for citizens suffering from chronic and disabling pathologies and elimination of health checks for permanent pathologies and disabilities;

e) provision of the exemption from the presentation of the documentation already present in the platforms or in the health file

f) reduction of cases of physical exposure of patients suffering from pathologies already ascertained or proven by health documentation from public facilities and for people with disabilities, subjects with recognized disabilities;

g) prediction of unlimited repeatability of pharmaceutical, therapeutic, rehabilitative and medical prescriptions for chronic patients and for disabling pathologies and permanent introduction of digital drug prescriptions;

h) reduction of administrative burdens for family members who assist relatives with disabilities, with chronic or rare pathologies and recognition of priority in accessing social-welfare, health and social-health services, including over-the-counter services and by reservation;

i) simplification of the procedures for the activation and exercise of legal protection measures for persons with disabilities, as well as, in the absence of such protection measures, the involvement of the persons of reference and who take care of them;

l) concentration of all the proceedings connected with and consequent to the recognition of the condition of civilian invalid, civilian deaf, civilian blind, deaf-blind, chronically and rarely ill person, person with disability and non self-sufficient person and with very serious disability, without prejudice to the provisions provided for by article 2 paragraph 2 letter b) of the law of 22 December 2021, n. 227

m) interoperability, in compliance with the principle of confidentiality of personal data, data, certifications and information relating to procedures related to health protection both through digital platforms and through the electronic health record, with the provision for the integration of documents from part of the Regions within the ESF and local authorities of the various services and benefits provided, also in order to assist the evaluation processes and the elaboration of individual, participatory and personalized integration and life projects pursuant to the law of 22 December 2021 , n. 227 and interventions in support of family caregivers;

n) extension fee waiver on the substitute product of a drug already exempt, in the event of its replacement, due to unavailability or due to a different pharmaceutical form;

o) strengthening of the direct drug distribution network for people with chronic and disabling pathologies;

p) simplification of the procedures for the release and use, also through delegation, of digital signatures, digital identification documents and digital identities, guaranteeing full accessibility to the related services by all people with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities, even without figures of legal protection.

q) simplification of the receipt of the expression of will expressed by persons with disabilities in the procedure for the formation of public deeds.

to Art. 4 (Simplification and acceleration of proceedings in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors) the following specific directive principles and criteria are observed:

a) provision of the discipline for the preparation, production, prescription and use for each individual patient of allergenic medicines and radiopharmaceuticals, for special needs in the absence of a clinical alternative on the market;

b) provision of the regulation of specific tariffs for applications for MA and for MA variations of allergenic medicines and radiopharmaceuticals;

c) modification of the discipline of medicine shortages through a provision that specifies that communications of temporary or definitive interruption of marketing concern individual packages of medicines (nine-digit AIC), by pharmaceutical form, dosages and pack size (and not the entire AIC);

d) increase in sanction imposed for violations of the provisions referred to in article 34, paragraph 6, of the legislative decree of 24 April 2006, n. 219 and publication by AIFA of a “list of critical medicines” for which this sanction may be imposed;

e) provision that the amounts paid by way of donation flow into the AIFA budget and can also be used for carrying out institutional training and information initiatives on the prevention and management of deficiencies, giving an ethical and proactive value to the entire sanctioning procedure :

f) extension of the hypotheses of publication on institutional sites already envisaged by law no. 69 of 2009, also to the marketing authorizations and related provisions issued by AIFA;

it’s still:

l) implementation of the single point of access to digital health services, in a simple and secure way, to one’s Electronic Health Record (FSE) and to all digital services, such as telemedicine, under development;

m) provision of a common management of the various databases of both a health, social and health nature, within the context of access paths and multidimensional evaluation; update of the SIAD flow (Domiciliary assistance), responsible for collecting information on assistance from the home setting, since the system currently only considers accesses and healthcare interventions;

n) provision of the transfer of information useful for the evaluation, taking charge and assistance, to all health, socio-medical and social subjects involved in monitoring, the promotion of residual autonomy, treatment and assistance, in compliance with the provisions in force regarding the protection of personal data.

to Art. 6 (Simplifications in pharmaceutical matters):

After the art. 50 of the decree-law 30 September 2003, n. 269, converted, with amendments, by law 24 November 2003, n. 326 the following is added:

Article 50 -bis (Dematerialisation of medical prescriptions for drug prescriptions)

Il the prescriber proceeds to the generation in electronic format of the prescriptions not paid by the NHSaccording to the procedures set out in the decree of the Ministry of Finance of 2 November 2011 and the decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance issued in agreement with the Ministry of Health of 3 December 2020, reporting at least the data relating to the patient’s tax code, the performance and the date of the prescription, as well as the information necessary for verifying the repeatability and non-repeatability of the delivery of the prescribed drugs. As an alternative to the paper recipe book referred to in art. 50, paragraphs 2 and following, the prescriptions to be paid by the NHS can be carried out in electronic format with the same methods set out in the decree of the Ministry of Finance of 2 November 2011. In article 45, paragraph 6-bis, the words “included in section D of the table of medicinal products” are replaced by the following “moved from section A to section D of the table of medicinal products”. At the art. 37 of RD September 30, 1938, n.1706, paragraph 1, lett. a), after the word “send”, the following are added “, exclusively in the case of medicines prepared in pharmacies,”. In article 89, paragraph 4, replace the words from “The doctor” to “the patient” with the following “The doctor is required to indicate on the prescription relating to the medicines governed by this article the name of the patient or, at the latter’s request , the tax code instead of mentioning the name and surname.”

to Art. 7 (Measures to simplify the pharmaceutical assistance of chronic patients) it is established that:

When prescribing medicines paid by the National Health Service for the treatment of chronic diseases, the prescribing doctor can indicate in the repeatable dematerialized prescription, on the basis of the individual therapeutic protocolthe dosage and the number of packs that can be dispensed over a maximum period of twelve months. The prescribing doctor, if required by reasons of prescribing appropriateness, can suspend, at any time, the repeatability of the prescription or modify the therapy. At the time of dispensing, the pharmacist informs the patient about the correct methods of taking the prescribed medicines and delivers a number of packs sufficient to cover thirty days of therapy, in relation to the dosage indicated, in accordance with what is defined in the protocol referred to in paragraph 1. The pharmacist, in monitoring adherence to pharmacological therapy, if it detects difficulties on the part of the assisted person in correctly taking the prescribed medicines, reports the critical issues to the prescribing doctor for competent assessments. The additional application methods and IT procedures necessary for implementation of the provisions referred to in this article.

Finally, in the Art. 8 (Provisions on the practice of dentistry) it is expected that

At the art. 2 of the law of 24 July 1985, n. 409 after the words “dental rehabilitation” the following are inserted: “The dentist can practice the activities of non-invasive or minimally invasive aesthetic medicine on the upper third, middle third and lower third of the face”.

