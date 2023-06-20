Electrostimulator by LIDL: get in shape and grow muscles with its professional functions | Absurd how cheap it is

Summer in shape thanks to the LIDL electrostimulator – www.iPaddisti.it

LIDL, the famous German discounter, is ready to surprise once again with an unmissable offer that will improve physical well-being and quality of life.

Now that summer has arrived, it is in fact important to remember to maintain an active lifestyle that not only manages to burn the excess calories of the holidays, but which can also safeguard muscle mass.

Starting June 22ndyou can buy the electrostimulator produced by HEALTHY, a trusted brand in the health and wellness industry. This extraordinary digital EMS/TENS electrostimulator is theideal for training and muscle regeneration, the relief of pain and for moments of pure relaxation and massages. With a wide range of programs and functions, it will help you achieve all your fitness goals, including a well-deserved rest.

Muscle training and regeneration are crucial aspects to maintain a healthy and fit body. The SANITAS electrostimulator, with its EMS technology, allows you to stimulate your muscles effectively. Thanks to 64 fixed programs and 6 adjustable programsyou can customize the intensity and duration of your training sessions, adapting to everyone’s needs.

If you suffer from muscle or joint pain, the electrostimulator is the right product to have at home as its TENS function helps reduce pain and tension, providing immediate and lasting relief. All you have to do is position the electrodes precisely on the affected areas of the body, maximizing the soothing effect, so as not to allow pain to limit daily life.

Why buy the LIDL electrostimulator

In addition to training and pain relief, the electrostimulator also offers the possibility of have a pleasant massagea very welcome effect especially after a day of work or intense training.

Muscles trained with the LIDL electrostimulator – www.iPaddisti.it (source: freepik)

The electrostimulator is equipped with an intuitive digital display which makes its interface easy to understand and use and, thanks to the timer function, the duration of the training or relaxation sessions can be set.

It is important to note that this device is a CE medical device, therefore it is necessary to carefully read the warnings and instructions for use, so as to be sure of using it in a safe and optimal way. In addition, to ensure complete satisfaction, LIDL and SANITAS offer a 3 year warranty, demonstrating the confidence both companies place in the quality and durability of the product.

