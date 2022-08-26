There are various types of monitors on the market today, ranging from gaming monitors with high-speed requirements, to professional monitors with high-precision color gamut, and of course, business document monitors for business people and office use. The product we are going to unpack today is the new business document monitor Pro MP243 Series from MSI. It is a 23.8-inch IPS monitor with a 75 Hz screen update rate and has passed the TÜV Rheinland certification. It has anti-flicker, anti-flicker Glare and blue light reduction technology not only protects the eyes, but also has a refined and elegant appearance, which makes people feel more happy!

Specification

Panel Size: 23.8″

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Color gamut performance: sRGB 99.08%

Panel Type: IPS

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Color Depth: 16.7M – 8 bits

Update speed: 75Hz

Response time: 5ms (GTG)

Viewing angle: 178/178°

Signal Input: HDMI 1.4 x 1, DisplayPort 1.2ax 1

Audio jack: 1 x 3.5mm headphone output

Built-in speaker: 2W x 2

Screen size: 541.93 x 182.16 x 421.79 mm

Screen weight: 2.95 kg

Tiltable angle: -5° ~ -20°

VESA：75 x 75

MSI Pro MP243 Series out of the box

Pro MP243 Series belongs to MSI’s PRO series of business monitors. This series not only has the convenience required by business people, but also is very pleasing in appearance design. This time, black and white colors are also available for everyone to choose from. The hand is an elegant white style.

In terms of specifications, this screen is a 23.8-inch IPS screen with a resolution of Full HD 1920 x 1080, and the refresh rate is 75Hz, which is much higher than the common 60Hz screen. The refresh rate of 60Hz can bring a smoother and silkier visual experience than a 60Hz screen.

For the convenience of business people, this screen supports standard VESA installation, which can be installed on a wall mount or a barebones mini-computer host to easily have a clean desktop environment. In addition, the screen provides a set of HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2a, supports dual device output, and built-in two 2W speakers, can listen to audio faster and more convenient.



↑ Pro MP243 Series box.



↑ A list of accessories, including feet, power cables, HDMI and instructions.



↑ When installing, do not take out the screen first, install the bracket first.



↑ Reinstall the feet to remove the screen.

Open the box to see the main body! The body design of the Pro MP243 Series is very minimal and the lines are very simple, so you won’t see geometric lines like those found on gaming or high-end monitors. However, such a simple design has a unique texture, and it looks very elegant with white color matching. If you want to put it at home or for business office use, it will be a very eye-catching equipment.



↑ Pro MP243 Series screen front.



↑ The sticker in the lower left corner introduces the features of this screen, including eye protection, low blue light and built-in speakers.



↑ The lower right corner of the screen is the control area, with the icon of the operation button in front.

The back of the screen supports standard VESA mounts, with a 75 x 75 mm form factor, which is convenient for those who prefer a clutter-free desktop environment, whether they want to mount the screen on a wall bracket, or install a barebones mini PC on the screen The host can be, it is completely up to you to choose.



↑ The back of the Pro MP243 Series, with a minimalist design.



↑ The upper part of the back of the screen has MSI’s LOGO and heat dissipation area.



↑ Supports 75 x 75 mm standard VESA mount.

The screen ports at the bottom are much simpler. The Pro MP243 Series provides a set of HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2a to support dual-device input. In addition, the screen also has two built-in 2W speakers, and the sound is located directly below the screen. For business people running around, it is very convenient to prepare additional speakers and headphones.



↑ Screen port list.



↑ The screen has built-in 2 x 2w speakers, which sound from the bottom.

This time the screen stand is additionally equipped with a detachable cable management slot, which allows the barebones mini-computer host locked on the back to easily hide the cables, which greatly adds to the cleanliness of the desktop. It is a pity that this bracket only supports the up and down angle adjustment of the screen, and the left and right direction and height are fixed and immovable. In addition, there is a groove on the front of the tripod, which can place a mobile phone or an MSI Pen.



↑ Removable cable management slot design.



↑ Installation of a barebones computer host at the rear.



↑ The cables can be hidden in the rear cable management slot.



↑ There is a groove on the front to place small objects such as pens, USB or mobile phones.



↑ Bracket tilt angle adjustment.

Pro MP243 Series Screen OSD, Display Kit app Actual Operation

Then follow the editor to actually use the screen. The Pro MP243 Series screen operation area adopts an independent 5-button design, and it is very intuitive to use with the upper and front icons. In the OSD interface of the control screen, you can also find the required functions at a glance.

The functions that we can adjust in the OSD interface include various modes of the screen, including ECO, sRGB, anti-blue light, movie, office, black and white and eye protection modes, etc., and can also change the refresh rate, brightness, contrast and input source of the screen.



↑ Operating area below.



↑ Pro MP243 Series OSD can switch various screen modes.



↑ Basic brightness, contrast, sharpness, image enhancement and comfort eye protection can be adjusted.



↑ Can also change the shortcut key function of the screen.



↑ Screen information can be displayed by setting.

This series of monitors also has a Display Kit app for auxiliary use, which integrates various convenient functions, including settings such as split-window layout, screen display function, and color mode adjustment.



↑ Split window function.



↑ You can arrange the layout of the screen by yourself, which is very convenient.



↑ On-screen display settings, you can adjust orientation, resolution, update rate and bit depth.

One of the main features of the Pro MP243 Series is eye protection. Usually, you need to watch the screen for a long time at work. At this time, eye protection is very important, and protect your own eyes.



↑ Color mode adjustment function.



↑ Standard color mode.



↑ Comfortable eye protection mode, the overall picture will be yellowish to protect the eyes.

In addition, the Display Kit app can also adjust functions such as mouse, power settings, magnifying glass, projection, and opening the on-screen keypad.



↑ Each function can also be adjusted separately in the tool page.

Pro MP243 Series screen actual remake

The screen specification this time is 1920 x 1080, 75Hz, 8bit. Although it is a screen for business documents, it is no problem even if you use it to watch videos or enjoy some games that don’t pay much attention to response speed. Finally, follow the editor to actually experience the screen performance of the Pro MP243 Series!



↑ Pro MP243 Series screen actual information 1920 x 1080, 75Hz, 8bit.



↑ Screen wallpaper remake.



↑ Screen wallpaper remake.



↑ Screen wallpaper remake.



↑ Screen wallpaper remake.



↑ Game remake.



↑ Youtube video remake.

Summarize

The specifications of the MSI Pro MP243 Series this time are 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution and 75Hz refresh rate, which not only has a smoother visual experience, but also strengthens the function of eye protection. The tired eyes after time work can get the protection they deserve.

In addition, this series of screens has a very beautiful and elegant appearance. Have you watched the dark screen color scheme for a long time? The white screen makes you unique. In addition, with the two built-in 2W speakers and standard VESA installation, it is no longer difficult to have a clean desktop.

At present, although the MSI Pro MP243 Series has not been officially launched, according to the previous price of the Pro MP242, it should be found at 5,000 yuan. If you are looking for an affordable, practical and beautiful screen, don’t miss it. If you think the screen is not big enough, there is also a 27-inch version to choose from!