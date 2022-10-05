Interlocking of places and times

The logistical problems are not small. The first that in the 15 thousand Italian classes where the bell rings at 2 pm, gymnastics must necessarily be done outside the curricular time, providing at least one return to school in the afternoon with all the problems of transport, canteen or supervision of the children and without the precious collaboration of the teacher. Schools wishing to insert it in the morning will still have to organize the return to complete the timetable. The demographic decrease, then, means that in many elementary schools there are only one or two fifth grades, this means that in order to reach the minimum 18 hours of work that a teacher usually achieves in a single institute, the motor one will have to move between many different complexes. Or different municipalities, because then there are the 7.000 small schools since Miurwhere there is only one section, and the 1.400 multiclasses scattered in the most isolated locations. In these classes 4 and 5 they teach in the same classroom, and for this year they will have to be separated in gymnastics hours.